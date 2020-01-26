Lawmakers look to revive federal background check bill

The bill is essentially identical to one that was rejected by the Judiciary Committee in October. During that meeting, some lawmakers voted against the proposal due to worries the bill could lead to further background checks later on.

Pownall, a self-avowed advocate for the Second Amendment, said he wouldn’t try to pass further legislation on top of his current proposal.

“By all means, I believe people that don’t break the law or commit felonies should own guns,” Pownall said. “I believe in the right to carry firearms, as long as you’re a law-abiding citizen. That’s the key, and this bill doesn’t affect law-abiding citizens.”

There is another important part to Pownall’s bill. Along with language requiring reporting to the NICS, the bill would also establish an appeals process through the courts that allows people who have lost their gun rights to potentially regain them.

“Currently, if you’re adjudicated and sent to (the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston), you have no way of getting your rights back to purchase a weapon,” Pownall said.

A few other members of the Judiciary Committee, including the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Dan Kirkbride, R-Chugwater, have joined as co-sponsors of Pownall’s bill.