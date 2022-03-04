Lawmakers maintain funding for University of Wyoming's gender studies program

A legislative committee on Friday decided against a budget amendment that would have stripped the University of Wyoming’s gender and women’s studies department of all its funding.

Instead, the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Conference Committee replaced the gender studies measure with a provision that requires the university to report to two legislative panels on the school’s general education requirements, as well as any policies or regulations that incentivize or disincentivize students to take certain coursework outside of their majors.

The change was “truly a compromise position” that was hashed out behind the scenes between House and Senate members of the committee, said Rep. Tom Walters, R-Casper. The Senate was in favor of cutting the gender studies funding while House members approached it with “a hard no,” he explained.

“We reviewed it, discussed it, arm wrestled over it. We don’t want to blow up a $2.5 billion budget over a few words,” he said, in a reference to the entire state budget.

Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, who is a professor in the gender studies program and has been advising students at UW for 29 years, said the university is not incentivizing or disincentivizing students to take certain classes.

The compromise provision also requests that the report include details on what was referred to in the committee meeting as “student registration bumps” or the idea that some students will get put to the front or back of lines during class registration. Why that would happen is unclear, nor is it clear that the practice exists at UW.

“I’ve never heard that language before,” Connolly said. “I’m baffled at the misinformation that comes out of legislators’ mouths regarding the university.”

The committee’s decision came exactly one week after the Senate approved a budget amendment by Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, stripping the department of funding.

Steinmetz framed her attempt to remove the funding as an effort to stop teaching UW students to be “activists.” Her measure succeeded in a 16-14 vote.

The Senate’s vote spurred a broader conversation about the Legislature’s role in deciding what should and shouldn’t be taught in the state’s classrooms. It also raised questions about what would happen to students who were either gender studies majors or taking classes through the program.

In the last five years, the gender and women’s studies department graduated 81 students. In the 2021 fall semester, there were roughly 450 students enrolled in gender and women’s studies classes, including those that are cross-listed with other departments.

A mirror version of the Senate amendment was brought in the House, but it died there after the rules committee in that chamber deemed it not “germane” to the budget.

That discussion over what is germane has come up multiple times in the budget session as lawmakers try to prevent colleagues from effectively passing laws via the budget.

