Lawmakers map out timeline for Wyoming redistricting

DOUGLAS — State lawmakers tasked with overseeing the once-in-a-decade redistricting process developed a schedule Wednesday for the remainder of their work.

The Joint Committee on Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions agreed to meet in mid-November and then again in December, likely in Cheyenne. The committee is aiming to have a bill with the final redistricted map by January.

A lot needs to happen before then.

The public has until the first couple days of November to submit their own maps through an online portal hosted by the state, whether they’re drawing out specific regions or the state as a whole. However, Committee Co-Chair Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, said he’d look at map submissions well into November. Driskill’s enthusiasm for using public entries has been evident throughout the summer meetings and into the fall.

At a previous meeting, the committee agreed to set up an online portal — at a cost of roughly $40,000 — for Wyomingites to submit their own maps. Committee members will consider those submissions while drawing the map that they bring to the full Legislature during the legislative budget session that starts Feb. 14.