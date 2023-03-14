Following the passage this session of House Bill 103, which cracks down on crossover voting and centers important registration and party affiliation requirements around primary elections, lawmakers may look into aligning candidate residency requirements with primary rather than general elections.

House Bill 103, sponsored by Wheatland Republican Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, bars voters from changing their party affiliation after the first day of the candidate filing period. That means voters won’t be able to see what their candidate options are before deciding which party ticket they want to vote on for the primary election. There will also be a 14-day blackout period prior to general elections. Voters wouldn’t be able to cancel their registration during those periods.

Gov. Mark Gordon let the bill become law without his signature, stating in a letter that the legislation “adds uncertainty to the voting process.” That ambiguity concerns whether or not someone registering to vote in the bill’s blackout period could also declare a party affiliation. The bill’s sponsor, Wheatland Republican Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, has said he will bring a bill next session to clear up that uncertainty.

Under current state statute, candidates running for the Legislature have to reside in their district for at least 12 months prior to the general election.

Amid the changes that House Bill 103 will bring to primary elections, and given that those elections are usually where the real competition lies, a proposed interim topic suggests that lawmakers consider making a recommendation to align those residency requirements instead with primary elections.

“Tying residency requirements to the primary election would be more closely aligned with recent statutory changes to Title 22 that connect voter registration and affiliation to the primary election...” the proposal says.

One House candidate — now-Rep. Jeanette Ward, who moved to Casper in late August 2021 — met her residency requirement shortly after the primary election.

Ward said she doesn’t feel strongly either way about tying residency requirements with primary elections and doesn’t mind the Legislature taking up the topic as a policy issue.

The candidate residency requirement is one topic of many that the Joint Management Council will consider selecting for lawmakers to study before next year’s legislative session. The Joint Management Council will meet on Mar. 23 to pick those topics.