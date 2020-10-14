Lawmakers may not be required to wear masks at upcoming session

Wyoming lawmakers will be meeting face-to-face when the Legislature convenes for this winter’s general session, global pandemic or not.
Whether they’ll be masked when they do, however, will be up to them.
On Wednesday, legislative leadership advanced rules for an in-person session in Cheyenne this winter outlining when and how the 90-member body will meet this winter, including guidelines for social distancing, how many people will be allowed to attend in-person, and other measures to protect the health of lawmakers and staff as they navigate what many anticipate to be one of the most pivotal legislative sessions in Wyoming history.
Making laws, as Legislative Service Office Director Matt Obrecht noted, is often a “contact sport,” making a virtual session nearly impossible.
An in-person gathering of 90 men and women – many of whom are at heightened risk of serious impacts from COVID-19 because of their age – is nowhere near as safe as a virtual session. But there are measures available to reduce the risk of the virus spreading. Plexiglass barriers will be installed around legislative staff. Press credentials will be limited — like they were in this past spring’s special session — and staffing levels will be reduced.
Legislative staff will be required to mask up. However, face coverings and other personal protective equipment will only be recommended for lawmakers and members of the public, according to draft protocols reviewed by the Legislature’s Management Committee on Wednesday.
Though no clear rationale was given on paper for why masks would only be recommended, rather than required, for lawmakers, the reasons seemed clear during discussions among top legislators during the meeting: masks were highly politicized, and committee chairs would likely have no willingness to enforce mandatory rules.
At one point in the meeting, Sen. Minority Leader Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, made a motion to require lawmakers to wear masks at in-person, interim committee meetings prior to the session’s start, noting that mask wearing was considered to be a best practice and has proven effective in slowing the virus’ spread in the state’s public school system.
“My little one wears a mask seven hours a day, only takes it off when he eats, and seems to be just fine,” said Rothfuss. “I don’t think that’s too much to ask a full adult to do for an hour or two.”
Rothfuss said requiring lawmakers to wear a mask made the most sense if legislators hoped to protect staff. According to testimony by the House and Senate clerks Wednesday, several staff members have already said they would be unwilling to attend the session due to the risk of contracting the virus, while many expressed concerns about the lack of protocols in place to reduce the spread of the virus.
However, Rothfuss’ motion died on a 6-6 tie vote.
The committee nearly approved language weakening the mask recommendation even further, failing by one vote to overturn a suggested rule requiring committee chairs to recommend their members wear masks in situations where measures like social distancing were not possible.
Though Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, said he supported mask wearing, he said he did not want to put pressure on the chairs of those committees to force their members to wear a mask if they weren’t following the rules. He was joined by Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, who said he wasn’t sure how lawmakers would be able to enforce noncompliance with those rules.
“It’s all subjective,” he said. “If I see one of my committee members three feet apart without masks on, am I really going to call them out? And if I do, what happens if they say ‘That’s really none of your business, and I’m not going to change my behavior.’ I just don’t think we need that right now.”
Others, like House Minority Leader Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, said that the Legislature should do whatever it took to ensure the health and safety not just of one another, but legislative staff as well.
“I think we should be wearing masks, and I think we should be required to,” said Mike Gierau, D-Jackson. “I think we should lead by example on this.”
The debate occurred amid a surge in cases across Wyoming. As lawmakers discussed whether to require masks in this year’s session, officials at Wyoming Medical Center, the state’s largest hospital, urged the public to do their part to slow the virus’ spread, warning that the hospital was already treated an unprecedented amount of COVID patients and bracing for even more.
“This is not fake news, said Dr. Mark Dowell, an infectious disease specialist who serves as Natrona County’s health officer. “This is nothing like that. This is the real deal.”
Future session plans?
While state lawmakers are already planning for an in-person session this winter, it may not even happen as scheduled.
Should an outbreak occur during the session, Wyoming lawmakers could potentially suspend the proceedings for up to two weeks if unable to reach a quorum. They could even call a recess until sometime later in the spring, when the weather improves or when a COVID-19 vaccine is made commercially available.
There is also the question of when Congress will move to finalize an additional round of stimulus funding, which – if not this year – might not take place until a new Congress takes over this winter.
If the Legislature waited until March to convene, when a deal might potentially be finished, that would allow lawmakers to evaluate new stimulus dollars and appropriate them without calling a special session.
The appetite for immediate action is not there, however. On Tuesday, lawmakers rejected a proposal by Rep. Clarence Styvar, R-Cheyenne, to start the process for a special session dedicated to reining in public health officers by a wide margin.
According to an email from Obrecht, Styvar’s request received just 11 aye votes from the 60-member House and seven from a total of 30 Senators — well short of the 21 Representative and 11 Senators he needed to compel a vote of the entire body.
