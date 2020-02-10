Lawmakers mull regulated gaming in Wyoming. The question is how far should the state go?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While numerous amendments are floating in the ether, there are some portions of Driskill’s bill that could potentially be done away with, or negotiated. Mike Moser, of the Wyoming State Liquor Association, said that while his group supports regulated gaming, it is currently opposed to the bill over its opt-in provision for municipalities, which he said equates to a de facto prohibition on gaming, as well as an unfunded mandate for communities that do want to have an election to vote these games in.

Other provisions, like merging the functions of a state gaming commission into the state’s existing Pari-Mutuel Commission – which regulates the state’s horse racing industry – have been a sticking point for industry groups.

However, history shows that idea can be successful. Nationally, states like Arkansas and Georgia have already successfully merged their state’s gaming commissions with existing departments in government. In Arkansas, their gaming commission is a branch of an existing commission regulating horse and dog racing, while Georgia regulates its gaming activities under the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which regulates operations like coin-operated machines and bingo.