Lawmakers proposed several options to lower prescription drug costs. None of them are feasible, a new report says.

Officials with the Wyoming Department of Health said that a number of concepts suggested by lawmakers earlier this year to lower the cost of prescription drugs in Wyoming — including importing cheaper drugs from Canada — are likely unfeasible.
The long-awaited study, approved by the Legislature in the 2020 Budget Session, evaluated a number of avenues to lower the cost of prescription drugs, including the potential to purchase drugs in bulk or in conjunction with another state as a “group purchasing” option.
While promising at face value, however, officials within the department said none of the options would work in Wyoming. This is largely due to the state’s small population, numerous complications in the United States’ menagerie of private insurers and their relationships with state and federal programs like Medicare and Medicaid, and preexisting problems with pharmaceutical companies themselves, including the high cost of researching and developing those drugs and the profit-driven nature of the publicly traded companies that produce them.
Group purchasing, the report read, could also potentially cause some legal issues by commingling Medicaid and non-Medicaid patients. And even then, the number of clients taking advantage of those programs would be too small to make a tangible difference.
“Wyoming’s small population likely precludes it from implementing any effective state-level solutions to lower overall drug costs for payers,” the report read. “These drug costs are mostly the product of price negotiations between payers (or their agents) and manufacturers, and the result of those negotiations hinges on how much market leverage payers have, and how willing they are to use it.”
Arguably the most feasible proposal covered in the study was a plan initially sponsored by Rep. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, in this past year’s legislative session to import large quantities of generic prescription drugs from Canada — where costs are lower — in an effort to circumvent this problem, using a similar principle to the wholesale and warehousing model already employed by the State Liquor Division.
Since the Florida Legislature adopted its own version of the program in 2019, several other states have looked to importation programs as a means to get around issues in American supply chains and potentially take a bite out of the overall cost of health care. However, the report notes that prescription drug costs often constitute only a fraction of one’s average personal health care costs.
Though state health officials initially estimated such a plan could save the state approximately $10 million per year in meetings with lawmakers over the summer, analysts with the Wyoming Department of Health have already informed lawmakers that the proposal was unlikely to work in Wyoming due to the complex economics of the pharmaceutical industry and the inability to guarantee long-term price sustainability for those drugs.
Monday’s report, however, offered the first explanation of why.
While the Food and Drug Administration created guidance in an effort to allow importation programs in response to the Florida legislation earlier this year, the report noted that any drug importation plan would likely run into a number of regulatory hurdles before becoming feasible, including repackaging and testing those drugs to comply with federal guidelines. States like Vermont have already drafted white papers describing that process and Wyoming, with a similar model for liquor sales, would likely have no problem adapting.
The biggest problem, however, is simple economics, which has already alarmed the Canadian government to the point it strongly advised the state’s policy makers to not pursue the idea, saying in a letter to the Wyoming Department of Health it could potentially threaten the country’s supply of prescription drugs and, ultimately, cause the costs of prescription drugs for Canadians to increase.
The reason is clear: Canada’s pricing system is significantly different that of the United States, allowing the country to keep costs low. The internal pricing models of the pharmaceutical companies themselves are already subject to very little government oversight. With increased demand for the cheaper Canadian drugs, rather than more expensive American drugs, supply levels could be tightened, leading to increased demand and, therefore, higher costs.
“Instead of looking to importation of prescription drugs,” Canada’s Acting Head of Mission Kathryn Burkwell wrote, “we urge Wyoming to focus on domestic solutions to address this crisis of pharmaceutical costs in the United States and in the Equality State.”
Wyoming, the report read, may also simply be too late to the party to see any benefit from such a program.
“If price differences are exploited on any kind of scale, economic fundamentals imply they will likely disappear,” the report reads. “Because states like Florida, Vermont and Colorado are well ahead of Wyoming in setting up drug importation programs, it is unlikely that we could exploit this kind of arbitrage for very long.”
With three market-based solutions off the table, the report concluded that more feasible options to lower prescription drug costs would likely need to address the realities of the market by creating incentives for physicians and pharmacies to prescribe the “most cost-effective drugs possible.”
However, there is another solution: Most cases of high prescription drug costs, the report read, are likely due to a large number of uninsured or indigent individuals, a problem the report read could be addressed by solutions like Medicaid expansion.
The likelihood of that is low, however. The Legislature twice rejected efforts to expand Medicaid in this past winter’s legislative session, while Gov. Mark Gordon has long expressed his opposition to expansion.
