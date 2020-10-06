Lawmakers proposed several options to lower prescription drug costs. None of them are feasible, a new report says.

The reason is clear: Canada’s pricing system is significantly different that of the United States, allowing the country to keep costs low. The internal pricing models of the pharmaceutical companies themselves are already subject to very little government oversight. With increased demand for the cheaper Canadian drugs, rather than more expensive American drugs, supply levels could be tightened, leading to increased demand and, therefore, higher costs.

“Instead of looking to importation of prescription drugs,” Canada’s Acting Head of Mission Kathryn Burkwell wrote, “we urge Wyoming to focus on domestic solutions to address this crisis of pharmaceutical costs in the United States and in the Equality State.”

Wyoming, the report read, may also simply be too late to the party to see any benefit from such a program.

“If price differences are exploited on any kind of scale, economic fundamentals imply they will likely disappear,” the report reads. “Because states like Florida, Vermont and Colorado are well ahead of Wyoming in setting up drug importation programs, it is unlikely that we could exploit this kind of arbitrage for very long.”