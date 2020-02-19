Lawmakers pursue a solution to end budget conflicts. Will it work?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Passed on second reading by the Senate with almost no advance notice of its existence, the amendment is a culmination of weeks of budget meetings between senators and representatives on the committee who are seeking to avoid the degree of conflict experienced in past sessions. Sold heavily by members of the Senate as a way to “expedite” the budget process, the amendment encompasses areas of the budget both the House and Senate identified as easy compromises, aiming to cut down on the drawn-out battles over funding that have come to define the state’s budget sessions.

“This is a ‘trust me’ deal,” Sen. Hank Coe, R-Cody, said on the floor Wednesday. “There was a former state senator from central Wyoming who stood up a few years ago and said ‘I don’t trust the appropriations committee – they know too much.’ But I do trust the appropriations committee. The amount of time they spent was incredible. So trust them on this, and any changes you want to make, do it on third reading.”

Others, like Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, objected to the lack of time available to debate the bill. While unwilling to carve out each individual facet of the amendment, he was nonetheless uncomfortable with the precedent the amendment could set for future sessions, arguing that the committee's effort to save time could reduce transparency in an already complicated budget process.