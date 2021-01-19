Lawmakers reject repeal of Wyoming's 'tampon tax'

A primarily male legislative committee rejected an effort to repeal taxes on feminine hygiene products Tuesday by a 3-2 vote.
Senate File 27 — known formally as the “Essential health product dignity act” — was brought to the Senate Revenue Committee by Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, and sought to repeal sales taxes on products like tampons, diapers, tampons, menstrual cups and other essential hygienic products.
According to the advocacy group Period Equity, Wyoming is currently one of 30 states to tax tampons and other feminine hygiene products. It is also a regressive tax, meaning it has a disproportionately high impact on lower income individuals — a particularly notable fact in a state with one of the largest gender-wage gaps in the nation.
“For low-income women and families, the cost of these products makes an already tight budget even tighter,” a policy brief released last week by the Wyoming Women’s Foundation reads. “A tax exemption would help reduce this cost for Wyoming women, who also earn about 30% less annually, on average, than their male counterparts.”
In a presentation to members of the Senate Revenue Committee on Tuesday, Ellis noted that Wyoming’s tax structure is designed to tax tangible property but includes numerous exemptions for non-luxury necessities like groceries, prescription drugs, eyeglasses, water and prosthetics. Feminine products, Ellis argued, should be included under that definition.
“Most states treat these as luxury items,” Ellis said. “However I can tell you these items are not luxuries at all. These items are often expensive, and I have examples of numerous women who come to me and talk about the fact — particularly for young girls whose parents don’t have the funds — that it can be expensive to get your hands on these products.”
Taxes on feminine hygiene products have gained increasing levels of scrutiny in recent years as a number of state legislatures have begun attempts to repeal them.
Language signed by President Donald Trump as part of a coronavirus relief bill last year recognized those products as a medical necessity eligible for purchase through health savings accounts and other flexible spending accounts. Currently, the state of Michigan is embroiled in a lawsuit arguing its tax on menstrual products is discriminatory.
The exemption, while significantly smaller than others, would be a costly one. Currently, both Wyoming’s general fund budget and municipal governments generate approximately $939,000 each in tax revenues from the sale of those products. However, Ellis said she believed that the products were unduly labeled as non-essential when the state developed its tax structure, and deserved additional consideration by the 66th Legislature.
Others disagreed. Sen. Tom James, R-Rock Springs, suggested including an amendment to make the bill “gender neutral” to include all hygiene products, adding that a bill focused only on women would betray Wyoming’s reputation as the Equality State.
“It segregates and favors one sex over another,” he said, calling for exemptions for products like deodorant and foot powder to be included in the exemption. “I’m not saying what happens with women isn’t important, but when it comes to hygiene, both sexes are necessary to have that hygiene maintenance.”
While Ellis said it was difficult to determine where to draw the line, others stated the distinction plainly: “Men do not menstruate,” said Sen. Stephen Pappas, R-Cheyenne. “I don’t think it is an issue of being discriminatory. Women do not have the choice of having a menstrual cycle or not having a menstrual cycle”
Advocates for women’s groups expressed disappointment in the focus of the committee’s discussions Tuesday, which ultimately came down to concerns lawmakers would be losing $2 million in needed revenues during a time of stark budget cuts.
“Taxing menstrual products is discriminatory and, unfortunately, that's not a topic that the committee got around to discussing,” said Jen Simon, founder of the Wyoming Women’s Network and director of the Equality State Policy Center’s Gender Lens Project. “Fortunately, there are women and girls across Wyoming working to alleviate period poverty by raising awareness, stamping out stigma and making free period products available. But those efforts will continue to find only limited success if we don't find a way to change the larger policy.”
The bill ultimately failed 3-2 with Pappas and the committee’s sole female member, Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, voting in favor.