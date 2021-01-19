Lawmakers reject repeal of Wyoming's 'tampon tax'

The exemption, while significantly smaller than others, would be a costly one. Currently, both Wyoming’s general fund budget and municipal governments generate approximately $939,000 each in tax revenues from the sale of those products. However, Ellis said she believed that the products were unduly labeled as non-essential when the state developed its tax structure, and deserved additional consideration by the 66th Legislature.

Others disagreed. Sen. Tom James, R-Rock Springs, suggested including an amendment to make the bill “gender neutral” to include all hygiene products, adding that a bill focused only on women would betray Wyoming’s reputation as the Equality State.

“It segregates and favors one sex over another,” he said, calling for exemptions for products like deodorant and foot powder to be included in the exemption. “I’m not saying what happens with women isn’t important, but when it comes to hygiene, both sexes are necessary to have that hygiene maintenance.”

While Ellis said it was difficult to determine where to draw the line, others stated the distinction plainly: “Men do not menstruate,” said Sen. Stephen Pappas, R-Cheyenne. “I don’t think it is an issue of being discriminatory. Women do not have the choice of having a menstrual cycle or not having a menstrual cycle”