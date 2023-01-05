Lawmakers say no to housing funding for second year in a row

Support from the state could remain out-of-reach for communities struggling with housing shortages after a group of lawmakers working on the state budget went against a recommendation from Gov. Mark Gordon’s to set aside $15 million for low- and middle-income housing.

The money would have come from Wyoming’s roughly $120 million unallocated American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars.

It's not the first time Gordon has asked the Legislature to invest ARPA money in housing. Gordon wanted lawmakers to dedicate $25 million to the cause last year, but that proposal, too, was denied.

He tried again last month, when the Joint Appropriations Committee met to consider amendments to Wyoming's 2023-2024 budgets.

But there's a lot of need out there, and only so much money to go around. Gordon alone sent the committee 21 letters’ worth ideas for budget amendments, which addressed everything from the state's retirement system to invasive species to arts and culture grants.

It's up to the committee to decide which to prioritize, and which to throw out.

There's no denying that housing is becoming a problem for even Wyoming’s smallest towns. Last summer, the Wyoming Association of Municipalities told a group of lawmakers that 90% of its member communities were experiencing a housing shortage — including places like Shoshoni, Cokeville and LaBarge, which all have less than 600 people.

So what made the committee deny the housing recommendation?

Lawmakers weren’t convinced the $15 million would make much of a difference, for one, said Rep. Tom Walters, R-Casper.

Housing costs have risen dramatically over the last several years. Say you bought a house in Cheyenne for $150,000 in January of 2015. That same house could have sold for $250,000 or more in 2022, according to estimates from the Federal Housing Finance Agency's Housing Price Index calculator.

The housing proposal would also require the state to launch an entirely new program.

The problem, Walters said, is that there are strict deadlines attached to ARPA money — it has to be obligated (set aside for a specific purpose) by the end of 2024, and spent by 2026. That means Wyoming wouldn't have much time to launch the housing program and get the $15 million out the door.

On top of that, lawmakers didn’t get a good sense for what the governor’s office wanted the program to look like.

“There just wasn’t enough detail” in the proposal, Walters said.

Ivy McGowan-Castleberry, one of Gordon’s policy advisers, told the Star-Tribune in December that the plan was to give grants to “shovel-ready” affordable housing projects.

By focusing on projects that are already in progress, the state could make the $15 million go farther. It would also make it easier to meet the 2024 and 2026 deadlines, McGowan-Castleberry said.

“We certainly recognize this is not going to solve all of the housing needs that we have, but it was an opportunity to use them to address it to some degree at least,” she said.

McGowan-Castleberry did not respond to a request for additional comment Thursday.

The Joint Appropriations Committee doesn’t get the final word on what the budgets will look like — it’s just the panel's job to propose changes. The Legislature will vote on those proposals during the regular session, which starts Tuesday.

That means lawmakers could still vote to reinstate the housing funding in the coming weeks.

That's what happened to Gordon's proposal last year to give Wyoming's suicide hotlines $7 million in ARPA money. The Joint Appropriations Committee passed over the idea, but the Legislature later voted to give the hotlines $2.1 million.

As of Thursday, at least 31 states have dedicated a slice of their ARPA money to housing needs, according to the National Council of State Housing Agencies. Idaho, for instance, put $50 million of its ARPA money toward workforce housing. It was the first time Idaho's state government had invested in such a program.

South Dakota also set aside $50 million of ARPA money for housing needs. Nebraska earmarked $39.5 million; and Montana, $15 million.

(Utah has approved about $100 million for housing, and Colorado, roughly $550 million, for comparison.)

As housing problems intensify across Wyoming, support for some kind of state intervention appears to be growing. But lawmakers have yet to throw their support behind a solution.

Last year, the Joint Corporations Committee explored ways to address the state's dwindling workforce housing stock. The group considered two main proposals: one to create a housing trust fund program, and another to enable communities to establish land banks. The committee ultimately voted to ditch the first proposal and table the latter.

