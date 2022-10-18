Lawmakers table sweeping election reform bill, move forward ranked-choice pilot

Amid concerns about crossover voting and political races that are increasingly dominated by the Republican Party, lawmakers opted Friday to table a sweeping election reform bill that could have substantially changed the elections landscape in Wyoming.

Considering the time needed to switch over to a new system, the move all but shuts down the possibility for major reform before the 2024 election.

In open primaries, voters can choose any candidate regardless of their party affiliation. And, instead of only having Democrats and Republicans on the primary ballot, minor-party and independent candidates could get on that ballot too.

The top four candidates in this system would go on to the general election, which would use a ranked-choice voting system. (Ranked-choice elections are also known as instant runoff elections.)

Ranked-choice voting would work like this: The voter ranks candidates from their top choice to their last choice. (They don’t have to rank every one of the candidates if they don’t want to.) They can also rank write-in candidates.

Then, all the top-choice votes for each candidate would be counted up. If one of the candidates gets a majority of votes, then that candidate is the winner. If not, the candidate with the least number of votes in that round gets eliminated, and all the second-choice votes for the people remaining are counted. That process goes on with the same pattern until there’s a winner.

Lawmakers moved along another bill that, if put into law, will make a ranked-choice voting pilot program for nonpartisan municipal races. Joining the pilot wouldn’t be mandatory. Municipalities could opt in if they wanted to.

The idea comes from Utah, whose Legislature unanimously passed a bill in 2018 that made a ranked-choice voting pilot program for municipalities. Two cities initiated the pilot program in 2019. More than 20 Utah cities now use the ranked-choice system.

Both open primaries and ranked-choice voting could loosen the Republican Party’s grip on Wyoming elections and potentially give more of a chance to Democratic, minor-party and independent candidates.

Wyoming’s primary elections are already essentially open primaries since most voters — 94% of them for this year’s primary elections — vote on the same Republican ballot anyway, Jennifer Lowe, executive director of the nonpartisan nonprofit organization Equality State Policy Center, pointed out. She said that it’s “clear that the voters of Wyoming spoke and that the process worked.”

Ranked-choice voting could lessen what Matthew Germer, a researcher at the nonprofit, nonpartisan public policy research organization R Street Institute, called “strategic voting.” People in Wyoming only get one vote for one candidate in each race right now. So, they might not choose someone they actually like if that person is unlikely to win and opt instead for a candidate whom they like less but who is more likely to succeed. Ranked-choice voting could give a boost to harder-to-elect candidates, like independents or those with minority-party affiliations.

And some people like the idea of ranked-choice voting because it could build more consensus among voters over who they think should represent their interests.

House District 13 Democratic nominee Ken Chestek also said ranked-choice voting could also be “one way to help with the toxicity of our political discourse”:

“If you are in a ranked-choice election, you’re not just saying, ‘Vote for me and only me.’ The candidate will want to also appeal to some other voter that might rank you second, might rank you third.”

But others speaking on both the open primary and ranked-choice voting concepts said they didn’t like that these systems could weaken party power. That would only apply to the Alaska model bill since the bill based on Utah’s example only concerns nonpartisan elections. But Wyoming GOP Executive Director Kathy Russell said she was concerned that even the ranked-choice voting pilot program would open the door for the system to be applied to other elections in the state.

“There will always be partisan politics, and you form coalitions around a group of people, a group of ideas or an agenda,” Russell said

A number of people, including House District 41 Constitution Party candidate Matt Freeman, said the ranked-choice system “tends to complicate things.” Some thought that their vote would be automatically applied to other candidates whom they didn’t like if their number one candidate was booted out of the race. (That’s not the case; if someone opts to only vote for one candidate rather than ranking them, then only that vote would count.)

Some of the concerns that people voiced about ranked-choice voting in particular highlighted the tidal wave of skepticism around the integrity of elections, which was a major focus for many candidates in this year’s primary elections. Most notably, the Trump-backed Republican nominee for secretary of state Chuck Gray campaigned on a platform that focused on voter fraud and banning ballot drop boxes.

In a text to the Star-Tribune on Friday, Gray wrote that “voters don’t like ranked choice voting and that’s why some choose not to vote at all in states that have it.” He said the state should instead ban ballot drop boxes and put in place “other election integrity measures.”