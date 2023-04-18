Lawmakers will take a first look next week at the idea of creating a health substance abuse diversion program in Wyoming, which would aim to keep low-level offenders who struggle with mental health and substance abuse out of the criminal justice system.

The hypothetical pilot program would encompass courts, law enforcement, prosecutors, public defenders and behavioral health providers, according to a model draft drawn up by the Wyoming Judicial Branch. It would have ancillary benefits like addressing crowded jails and logjammed courts, taking pressure off of the Wyoming State Hospital and reducing recidivism.

This year is Wyoming’s first crack at considering such a diversion program.

“I really think it’s a timely topic, and I think that as it relates to corrections, just so important that we look at any angle we can to try to do things better,” said Sen. Bill Landen, cochairman of the Joint Judiciary Committee, which will take up the topic at its meeting Tuesday.

The U.S. has the highest incarceration rate of any country in the world, according to the Prison Policy Initiative, a nonprofit, nonpartisan research organization. In Wyoming, the incarceration rate steadily increased between the late 70s through the mid-2010s. Rural counties have the highest rates of prison admissions, according to a report from the Vera Institute of Justice.

Discussion of a potential diversion program for people who struggle with mental health and substance abuse also comes amid heightened attention on mental health issues in Wyoming — the state with the highest suicide rate in the nation, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Representatives from Wyoming recently traveled to Florida to learn more about an existing diversion program in the state’s Miami-Dade County.

The county’s Criminal Mental Health Project launched in 2000; between 2000 and 2020, the incarceration rates there have roughly halved, according to a 2021 report by the Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida.