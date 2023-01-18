Lawmakers vote down changes to state's system for filling political vacancies

CHEYENNE — Political parties will continue to play an important role in filling vacancies for elected officials after lawmakers voted down a bill on Wednesday that would have changed that process.

House Bill 63 would have stripped political parties’ role in filling vacancies for federal and state offices, requiring special elections if more than half of an officer’s term remained. When less than half the term was left for the empty seat, then the governor or county commissioners, depending on the vacated seat, would have appointed someone from a pool of applications.

The bill, as it was amended during the Wednesday House Corporations Committee’s meeting by Jackson Democrat Rep. Mike Yin, would have required the person filling the vacancy to be of the same political affiliation as the last incumbent at the time of their last election, except in the case that the individual was an independent.

Secretary of State Chuck Gray opposed the bill, arguing that the current system performs well.

“This system has worked for years, and I don’t think it should be disturbed,” he said.

Gray also argued that the new system would favor those who have more financial resources to mount an election campaign on short notice. (Out of all the candidates who ran for statewide executive offices during the midterms, Gray spent the second-most amount of money on his election campaign after Gov. Mark Gordon at roughly $700,000, according to records from the Secretary of State’s office.) And since special elections typically draw lower turnouts than regular ones, he said these elections wouldn’t do a good job of reflecting the will of voters, though Corporations Committee Chairman Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, and others pushed back on that idea.

“An election, by definition, is the will of the people,” Olsen said. “Whoever wins an election, whether it’s your candidate or not, at least my understanding is that would be the will of the people.”

Existing procedure

As the process works now, when there are vacancies in federal or statewide office, the governor notifies the chairman of the political party that the last incumbent represented. Then within 15 days of that notification, the party’s state central committee has to choose three candidates to forward to the governor. The governor then appoints one of those three options to fill the vacancy within five days after receiving the names.

Gail Symons, owner of the nonpartisan blog Civics307, said that “no matter what the turnout is on this special election, it’s going to be higher, guaranteed, than the 100 that made the choice in a state central committee to give three names to the governor.”

“It’s a good bill, it makes sense. And it actually puts the decision making back on the electorate,” she said.

Laramie resident Brett Glass argued that “more democracy is always better.”

“We should, if at all possible, avoid having the party bosses pick office holders in a backroom, because history has shown that they make decisions based on party loyalty, not necessarily the public’s best interest,” Glass said.

Several lawmakers took issue with the changes to the timing issues that the bill would have created, noting that it takes a mere 20 days for an interim official to be appointed under current statute, while conducting a special election could have taken much longer. So under the proposed legislation, a seat in the Legislature, for example, might have been vacant during discussion of interim topics, or during a legislative session.

“I think that’s important that our districts have that representation available to them, instead of potentially not filling a seat in session,” Rep. Christopher Knapp, R-Gillette, said.

Recent appointments

Last year, Gov. Mark Gordon appointed two people — former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder and former Secretary of State Karl Allred — to fill vacancies left after the former superintendent Jillian Balow and former secretary of state Ed Buchanan left their posts before the end of their terms.

Some controversy accompanied both appointments.

Following the GOP State Central Committee’s selection of three candidates back in January 2021 to fill the state superintendent post, former Wyoming Speaker of the House Tom Lubnau and 15 others filed a lawsuit against Gordon, the Wyoming GOP and its chairman Frank Eathorne and the Wyoming GOP State Central Committee alleging that the selection process didn’t comply with the “one man-one vote” principle in the U.S. and Wyoming constitutions.

That temporarily barred Gordon from appointing one of the candidates, but a federal judge ended up ruling that he could go ahead with the appointment.

Gordon’s appointment of Allred in September appeared unenthusiastic. The statement announcing Allred’s appointment noted that state law “obliges” the governor to choose from among the three candidates nominated by the State GOP, and that two of Wyoming’s five elected constitutional officers were at the time unelected appointees.

On Monday, lawmakers moved along a bill that would randomize candidate names on the general election ballot, a measure that’s meant to eliminate any advantages that might be associated with being in certain places on the list of candidates.

