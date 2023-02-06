As lawmakers continue to debate how to address Wyoming’s troubled housing market, a legislative panel narrowly rejected a bill to create a state housing trust fund.

A housing trust fund, at its most basic, is a standing pot of money for housing needs. Typically, a portion of that money is distributed on a regular basis to qualifying housing projects — say, a new apartment complex for workers.

Wyoming is one of just two states without one.

Some lawmakers and housing advocates say it’s time to get with the program. Inflation and lagging wages have made Wyoming’s housing stock increasingly unaffordable for low- and middle-income residents. But that same economic pressure has made it prohibitively expensive to build more moderately priced units.

Currently, there are about 3,200 people on the Casper and Cheyenne housing authorities’ housing waitlists, Dan Dorsch, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County, told lawmakers Friday during a House Minerals Committee meeting.

Meanwhile, federal grants only enable affordable housing developers in Wyoming to build about 250 new units a year, he said.

There’s little doubt in the Legislature that Wyoming has a housing problem. But there’s also little agreement on what to do about it.

To that end, Cheyenne Republican Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, pitched his housing trust fund bill as a way for Wyoming to start putting money toward the cause without having to commit to one solution.

Other states use their housing trust fund dollars for everything from new construction, to housing rehabilitation and emergency shelters.

House Bill 132 would have required Wyoming to throw in $15 million in general fund money to get the housing trust fund started. That sum would have been inviolate, meaning it couldn’t be spent. Any earnings accrued from investing the money would then go toward housing needs.

“Basically what we’re saying here is, to solve this, we’re gonna open a bank account?” House Minerals Committee member Rep. Chris Knapp, R-Gillette, asked Zwonitzer during the Friday hearing on the bill.

“I think that’s pretty right-on,” Zwonitzer replied. “The first step is to collect resources.”

While many states use tax dollars as a long-term funding source for their housing trust funds, Wyoming wouldn’t have to. The state could start by pooling federal grants and private funding, Zwonitzer said.

Constitutional challenges

The bill would have left a lot of the nuts and bolts of the housing trust fund — including how the earnings would be distributed — for future legislation to decide.

Some legislative needle-threading would have been required for the housing trust fund to comply with the Wyoming Constitution. The constitution forbids the state from giving money to private entities, except when it’s to support the poor.

Simply put, there would have to have been air-tight rules on how the trust fund money was distributed to make sure it only went to those who needed it.

It’s been done before — an amendment to the state constitution was adopted in the early 2000s to allow the Wyoming Business Council to use state money for business and economic development reasons.

But it still would have been too much to tackle with one bill, Zwonitzer said.

Instead, House Bill 132 would have required the Joint Appropriations Committee to study how to finish setting up the housing trust fund during the 2023 interim session.

Some lawmakers on the House Minerals Committee weren’t enthusiastic about the idea setting up a fund with so many loose ends to tie.

There were also concerns that the bill was redundant to other housing-related proposals moving through the statehouse.

A bill amending the state’s 2022-2023 general budget, as currently written, would earmark $10 million for housing infrastructure grants, for instance.

Another budget bill sets aside $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars for the same purpose.

“The trust fund has basically been created already through appropriations in our budget,” House Minerals Committee member Rep. Scott Heiner, R-Green River, said Friday.

If passed into law, that combined $15 million could only be used for things like water, sewer and utilities projects, though — not other housing expenses like construction or land.

And they’d only be one-time allocations. There’s no indication that the grant would be a long-term program.

Think bigger

In any case, $15 million would have only gone so far. If the state wanted to make a sizable dent in its housing crisis, the proposed housing trust fund would have needed to be a lot bigger.

A 2017 report from Wyoming Chapter of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials, which recommended the housing trust fund model for Wyoming, said that affordable housing developers need a $22.6 million a year in subsidies to build enough workforce housing to keep up with moderate population growth (on top of what they already receive.)

To get that out of a trust fund every year, Wyoming would need an endowment of roughly $564 million or a sinking fund of $339 million, the report said. And that was over five years ago.

There was brief discussion about axing House Bill 132’s funding but keeping the language requiring the Appropriations Committee to study housing trust funds during the interim session. But that idea, too, was ultimately abandoned.

“I don’t understand why we need to legislate in statute something to create an interim topic,” Heiner said Friday during the meeting.

The panel indicated it would issue a recommendation to the Joint Corporations Committee to revisit housing trust funds next year. (It’d be up to that committee to decide whether or not to go along with the recommendation, of course.)

As of Friday, there were still multiple housing-related bills making their way through the Legislature. In addition to the proposed funding for housing infrastructure, there were a handful of bills aimed at property tax relief up for consideration.