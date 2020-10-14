Lawmakers may not be required to wear masks at upcoming session

The committee nearly approved language weakening the mask recommendation even further, failing by one vote to overturn a suggested rule requiring committee chairs to recommend their members wear masks in situations where measures like social distancing were not possible.

Though Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, said he supported mask wearing, he said he did not want to put pressure on the chairs of those committees to force their members to wear a mask if they weren’t following the rules. He was joined by Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, who said he wasn’t sure how lawmakers would be able to enforce noncompliance with those rules.

"It’s all subjective,” he said. “If I see one of my committee members three feet apart without masks on, am I really going to call them out? And if I do, what happens if they say ‘That’s really none of your business, and I’m not going to change my behavior.’ I just don’t think we need that right now.”

Others, like House Minority Leader Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, said that the Legislature should do whatever it took to ensure the health and safety not just of one another, but legislative staff as well.

“I think we should be wearing masks, and I think we should be required to,” said Mike Gierau, D-Jackson. “I think we should lead by example on this.”