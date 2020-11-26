Lawsuit alleges Cody Labs' owner falsified statements to FDA

A lawsuit filed this month against the Food and Drug Administration in U.S. District Court alleges the owners of Cody Labs misled federal regulators when it moved production of a drug from its Cody manufacturing facility to upstate New York last year.

Competing drug company Genus Life Sciences filed the suit in the District of Maryland Southern Division seeking to overturn approval of a drug the FDA approved earlier this year. It alleges that drug company Lannett lied to federal regulators when it stated in numerous documents it would be developing and manufacturing Numbrino, a new cocaine-based anesthetic, in Cody, only to switch manufacturing to a facility in Carmel, New York, after obtaining approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

The lawsuit further alleges the FDA failed to take legally required actions to begin the process to withdraw approval for the drug after Genus brought the issue to federal regulators' attention.

Shortly after getting approval from the FDA, Lannett shuttered the Cody facility, a sign the drug company may have used the facility to avoid having to undergo an additional year of testing at the Carmel manufactory as required under federal regulations, the lawsuit alleges.