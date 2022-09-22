Lawyers send letter to Hageman denouncing claims election was 'rigged'

A group of Wyoming lawyers sent a letter last week to Trump-endorsed Republican nominee for U.S. House Harriet Hageman expressing their “deep concern and disappointment” about her public comment last month that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

Hageman, a land attorney, beat out incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney by a resounding 40 points in a closely-watched primary race. At an Aug. 3 forum in Casper, Hageman said the election was "rigged to make sure that President Trump could not get reelected."

“What happened in 2020 is a travesty. It should never happen again. We need to make sure our elections are free and fair,” she said.

The letter argues that Hageman should "know" that her comments "were both false and incendiary," and that the statement violates the Wyoming Bar Association's rules of conduct, as well as the oath attorneys take when admitted to the bar. It was signed by 41 Wyoming lawyers including former attorney general Pat Crank and John Robinson, one of the attorneys challenging Wyoming's abortion ban.

Her statements “received wide publication, both in Wyoming and nationally," the letter says. "Not only did they serve to undermine public confidence in the outcome of our last presidential election, but they were also contrary to at least the spirit, if not the letter, of the oath you and the rest of us swore upon our admission to the Wyoming bar, as well as other ethical duties and responsibilities owed by all of us as Wyoming lawyers.”

The letter writers did not send the letter to the bar association, nor have they asked the group to discipline Hageman for her remarks.

Hageman responded to the letter on her campaign website Thursday, saying it is "meant as a threat" against her for holding a different political opinion that's "shared by a majority of Wyoming voters."

She said that the letter "appears to be part of a larger national collusive effort by leftists and political insiders to target Republican lawyers who have concerns about the 2020 election..." and said she suspects The 65 Project provided the template for the letter.

The letter, which was sent Sept. 12, then explains how those who wrote it reached this conclusion, citing a joint statement by the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating council, which is made up of several federal agencies and non-governmental organizations involved in election security matters, stating that the 2020 presidential election was “the most secure in American history…”

It emphasizes that Trump’s attorney general William Barr said early on that the Department of Justice didn’t find evidence of fraud that would have changed the election’s outcome, and that the election results have been challenged in “over 60 lawsuits, numerous administrative review proceedings, and post-election audits,” none of which provided evidence that the election was fraudulent.

“Despite this clear proof that the election was not ‘rigged’ and that no fraud occurred or in any way impacted the election results, Mr. Trump and his allies have continued to propagate the myth that the election was ‘stolen’ from him and that President Biden was not legitimately elected,” the letter continues. “Regretfully, this fiction has been lent credence by too many lawyers, in at least potential violation of their ethical duties owed under the codes of conduct in many states.”

The letter points to the case of Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and a personal lawyer to Trump who was suspended from practicing in New York because of his claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, and cites the New York appellate court that oversaw the decision:

"False statements intended to foment a loss of confidence in our elections and resulting loss of confidence in government generally damage the proper functioning of free society," the court said. "When those false statements are made by an attorney, it also erodes the public's confidence in the integrity of attorneys admitted to our bar and damages the profession's role as a crucial source of reliable information."

The letter ends asking Hageman to "not make any further statements denying the lawfulness of the 2020 election, or of the legitimacy of President Biden's authority" and to distance herself from "those that continue to perpetuate the dangerous myth of the 'stolen election.'"

"We hope that you will take our concerns to heart, and that all your actions in the days ahead will serve to uphold the Rule of Law and its cousin — Fact-based Truth — in accordance with the very highest standards of a Wyoming lawyer," the letter says.

The 65 Project, named after the 65 lawsuits filed across swing states to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, is a bipartisan effort to "protect democracy" by "holding accountable" lawyers who "bring fraudulent lawsuits seeking to overturn legitimate election results" or "otherwise violate their professional responsibilities to undermine our democracy."

“There remain serious questions about that election, including hundreds of millions of dollars spent by Mark Zuckerberg to commandeer local elections offices in Democrat precincts, and the fact that a Pennsylvania court ruled that their state’s mail-in voting law is unconstitutional," Hageman said in her statement. "As a constitutional attorney, I have spent my career fighting for the rights of others, and now a group of my fellow lawyers is trying to squelch my own 1st Amendment rights because they disagree with me. And let’s be clear – this is not just an attack on me, it’s also aimed at conservative Wyomingites and anyone who supports President Trump. I’d like to say I’m surprised by this behavior, but it’s just what elites – and those who consider themselves elites – do.”

Casper attorney Craig Newman, one of the signatories of the letter, told the Star-Tribune on Wednesday it was not meant to be the beginning of disciplinary action taken against Hageman and that the letter has not been sent to the state bar.