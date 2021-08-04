Leader McConnell and other US Senators to attend Enzi memorial

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other senators will attend former Sen. Mike Enzi’s memorial service Friday in Gillette.

“Leader McConnell and many senators will attend Senator Enzi’s memorial service,” a spokesman from McConnell’s office told the Star-Tribune.

“We do expect Republicans and Democrats,” the spokesman added later. “It will not affect our floor schedule.”

The senators will join Gov. Mark Gordon and Wyoming’s congressional delegation — Rep. Liz Cheney and Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis — at Friday’s service. A number of state lawmakers are also expected to attend the memorial.

Politico reported that President Joe Biden, who served in the Senate with Enzi for over a decade, is considering attending, but that has still yet to be confirmed, according to the Gillette Memorial Chapel and the White House.