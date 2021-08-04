Leader McConnell and other US Senators to attend Enzi memorial

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other senators will attend former Sen. Mike Enzi’s memorial service Friday in Gillette.
“Leader McConnell and many senators will attend Senator Enzi’s memorial service,” a spokesman from McConnell’s office told the Star-Tribune.
“We do expect Republicans and Democrats,” the spokesman added later. “It will not affect our floor schedule.”
The senators will join Gov. Mark Gordon and Wyoming’s congressional delegation — Rep. Liz Cheney and Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis — at Friday’s service. A number of state lawmakers are also expected to attend the memorial.
Politico reported that President Joe Biden, who served in the Senate with Enzi for over a decade, is considering attending, but that has still yet to be confirmed, according to the Gillette Memorial Chapel and the White House.
Enzi served as Gillette’s mayor for eight years and spent 10 years between the Wyoming House of Representatives and Senate before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 1997. After about 23 years in the Senate, Enzi announced in mid-2019 he would not be running for reelection in 2020.
Enzi died last week following a bike crash in Gillette that left him unconscious and with a broken neck. He was flown to a hospital in Colorado, where he died three days later. There were no other parties involved in the crash.
The memorial service is set to take place at 1 p.m. Friday at the Gillette College Pronghorn Center, immediately followed by a reception at the same location. Pastor Donavon Voigt, a close friend of the Enzis, will officiate the ceremony, according to the Gillette Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the funeral home suggested donating to Project Mercy, an organization combating poverty in Ethiopia; the Mike and Diana Enzi Scholarship Fund at the University of Wyoming; and the Wyoming Community Foundation Mike & Diana Enzi Charitable Fund.
