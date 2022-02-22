Legality, fairness of transgender athlete ban legislation debated

The debate over a bill that would ban transgender women and girls in Wyoming from participating in high school and collegiate sports that match their gender identity centered Monday around the issues of fairness and legality.

The Senate Education Committee heard from backers and critics of the bill, but ran out of time before it could make a decision.

The bill has already passed the two-thirds introductory vote — only two Republicans broke from their party to vote against it — and was referred to the Education Committee.

Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, the prime sponsor of the bill, argued for the bill on many fronts, but stressed it was about fairness. Allowing transgender athletes on girls’ and women’s teams, she said, would detract from the progress women have made since Title IX: federal legislation widely credited with opening up sports to female athletes.

But Schuler’s very bill may violate Title IX, the American Civil Liberty Union of Wyoming argues.

“By singling out transgender students and enacting a sweeping ban on participation in athletics, Senate File 51 violates both the United States Constitution and Title IX of the Civil Rights Act,” said Wyoming ACLU advocacy director Antonio Serrano. “The overwhelming majority of courts to consider the issue have held that discrimination against transgender students in schools is prohibited sex discrimination under Title IX. Since the Supreme Court’s decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, two federal appeals courts have affirmed that Title IX’s prohibition on sex discrimination likewise prohibits discrimination against transgender students when accessing single-sex spaces and activities.

Critics of the bill also note that the Wyoming High School Activities Association already has a policy that handles gender identity in high school sports at the local level on a case-by-case basis. That policy has been in place for eight years. Schuler did not know this provision existed until after she filed the legislation.

“I would ask you why you see a bright line in this instance being a good standard as opposed to leaving it up to the local community?” Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, asked during Monday’s committee meeting.

“Sometimes we like those gray areas because we call it ‘local control,’” he said, adding that under the bill, schools district that oppose the policy would have to enforce it.

Shuler stuck to her guns, reiterating that transgender girls wanting to participate in girls’ sports league is “not yet a huge problem, but it possibly could be.” If the instances of transgender athletes grow, Schuler argues, Wyoming will need a statewide policy on the books.

North Dakota had a similar bill move through its Legislature, with proponents arguing that it would preserves fairness in girls’ and women’s sports. Gov. Doug Burgum eventually vetoed the bill when it came across his desk, citing the fact that the state already had a policy in place.

“North Dakota today has a level playing field and fairness in girls’ sports,” Burgum said, referencing existing policies under the North Dakota High School Activities Association. “The bill would unnecessarily inject the state into a local issue by creating a ban with myriad unforeseen consequences,” Burgum later added.

Wyoming’s new Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder also testified on the bill, mostly about the gender identity of today’s youth.

“Adolescent females are now leaving the demographic claiming to have gender dysphoria,” he said. “What’s behind the social contagion? The same thing that was behind how anorexia and bulimia spread. Girls susceptible, struggle with high anxiety, depression, go through a period where they hate their bodies, combined with a school environment where you can achieve status and popularity by declaring a trans identity, combined with the teenage temptation to stick it to mom…”

As the bill stands, it has a section that allows people to sue over violations of the ban. Sen. Charlie Scott, R-Casper, is likely going to bring an amendment to strike this section.

“It’s more or less self-enforcing,” he said. “I’m hopeful we have the votes to pass it. It’s a matter of basic fairness.”

The Senate of the Student Government of the Associated Students of the University of Wyoming, meanwhile, passed a resolution opposing the legislation.

One of those students was Riley Skorcz who told the committee the bill could take a toll on the mental health of peers and help to create a harmful culture.

“Despite the fact that I am a 5th generation Wyomingite on both sides of my family, the second I graduate from the University of Wyoming I am leaving this state. I am leaving this state and I will never return. Why? Because of bills like this,” said Skorcz, a junior at the university. “Why would I want to stay in a state that repeatedly proves that they are not welcoming to LGBT people like me? The culture that we have created, the culture Senate File 51 enforces and encourages, is not a culture that I want to live in.”

Mental health was a frequent topic of discussion at Monday’s meeting.

“The research is clear, discrimination in any form negatively impacts not just the targeted group, but the mental health of the overall community,” said Lindsay Simineo, lobbyist for the Wyoming Counseling Association. “Gender Dysphoria, the DSM diagnosis that transgender people are diagnosed with, is best treated by gender affirming health care and allowing that person to live as the gender they identify in all aspects of their life. If a person is not allowed to live as their identified gender for whatever reason, it often leads to death by suicide.”

Schuler told the Star-Tribune that women and girls who are not transgender would also have their mental health negatively impacted if this legislation does not go through.

If the bill does does become law, what would it look like in practice?

Schuler envisions that transgender students might not have access to “all the opportunities that they wish for.” She has repeatedly offered up non-athletic activities and has recently started to say that transgender students can partake in co-ed sports.

Schuler has not spoken to any transgender athletes in Wyoming, nor has she coached any to her knowledge. She said she tried to contact a transgender athlete this past weekend, but did not get in touch.

Scott, the chairman of the committee tasked with working this bill, had to stop public comment, as the House and Senate floor sessions were minutes away from beginning.

The committee is expected to pick up where it left off Wednesday morning.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

