Legislation proposes study of prescription drug imports into Wyoming from Canada

The text of that bill has yet to be made public.

While Salazar’s bill would simply authorize the study of a drug importation program, the bill comes with a few specific sideboards: According to the bill’s text, all imported drugs would have to be tested for authenticity and safety by the manufacturer, be labeled for sale in the U.S. and, most importantly, would already have to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

However, Salazar’s concept is not a new one, nor is it radical: State lawmakers in Florida, Vermont and Colorado have already successfully passed their own drug importation plans, all of which now await approval from the federal government. Even more states are expected to follow suit following the approval of a Trump administration plan in December allowing states to engage with Canadian pharmaceutical companies directly.

“This would potentially allow for the sale of these drugs at lower prices than currently offered to American consumers, giving drug makers new flexibility to reduce list price,” Health and Human Services director Alex Azar said to reporters at the time of the rule’s announcement.

