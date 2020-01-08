Legislation seeks to address gray wolf livestock losses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Department of Agriculture does offer one program to assist in the management of wolves deemed to be problematic in the predator zone, a spokesman said in an email. However, those funds do not include compensation for livestock lost to those wolves.

The state’s gray wolf population has long been a controversial and emotional topic in Wyoming since its re-introduction to the greater Yellowstone region in the early 1990s, where the once-endangered species has had a sometimes adversarial relationship with ranchers.

Despite exceeding recovery goals set for the species by the federal government in 2002, Wyoming’s gray wolves remained under federal management until 2017, when their numbers reached nearly 400 strong. In that time, wolves have been blamed for livestock losses in the northwestern reaches of the state.

As recently as 10 years ago, organizations like the Defenders of Wildlife compensated ranchers for livestock lost to wolves outside the trophy zone on the condition that they implement non-lethal deterrents on their property to protect their flocks.

However, all compensation programs for livestock predations were eliminated when the wolves were delisted from federal protection in 2018, a Department of Agriculture spokesman said.