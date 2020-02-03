Legislation urges expansion of hunter education in Wyoming schools

A new piece of legislation filed with the Legislative Service Office this week could potentially make firearms and hunting safety courses a regular part of the school day in Wyoming’s schools.
Sponsored by Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devil’s Tower, Senate Joint Resolution 1 would urge the Wyoming Department of Game and Fish to work with the Wyoming Department of Education to provide firearms and hunter education as a voluntary P.E. elective in the state’s public high schools.
Driskill did not respond to a voice message Monday morning requesting comment.
The non-binding resolution – which currently counts nine co-sponsors between the House and Senate – would be an expansion of an already established program offered by Game and Fish to train interested teachers in firearms and hunting education.
The Wyoming Department of Game and Fish has offered training and curriculum to any school that requests it for more than a decade now, spokeswoman Sara DiRienzo wrote in an email. In 2019 alone, hunter education was offered as an elective at 11 schools around the state, including one high school, one elementary school, and nine junior high schools, serving a total of 368 students.
It is unclear what sort of immediate result the resolution would have. Right now, DiRienzo said, schools that have teachers willing to teach hunter education currently have to gain permission from their respective school districts to teach the course, after which they can reach out to the Department to be certified, a process which includes a background check, a shadowing component and a safety course. All curriculum and resources – like posters, pelts, and inert firearms and bear spray – are all furnished by the Department.
You have free articles remaining.
It is unclear, DiRienzo said, how that would change if the resolution were passed this coming session, and could likely be read as the state reaffirming support for hunter education in Wyoming.
“On the Game and Fish side, we just continue to support the teachers through training and resources that they need to make sure those teachers who volunteer to take the course and get approval have the knowledge and the skills to teach kids hunter ed,” she said.
Several other states have introduced similar legislation in recent years, with varying degrees of success. Last year in Utah, the state kicked off a firearms safety course in schools created by legislation passed in 2016, while states like Iowa, Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin have each looked to pass some form of hunter’s ed or weapons safety curriculum in their public school systems.
While lacking teeth, the resolution could be an important re-affirmation of hunting for sport in Wyoming, where revenues from hunting and fishing licenses make up a critical percentage of the state’s conservation budget.
This could be key as participation rapidly declines among young people between the ages of 25-34 – a troubling drop-off in participation for a sport that generated hundreds of millions of dollars to the state’s economy in 2017, according to a University of Wyoming analysis released last year.
Hunting means serious money for local governments as well: according to an analysis by the Wyoming Wildlife Federation, more than $19.9 million in spending was generated in Carbon County alone in 2015, with numerous other counties reaping tens of millions of dollars in local spending from a number of outdoor recreational activities, hunting included.
The Legislature convenes for the first time this year on Feb. 10 in Cheyenne.