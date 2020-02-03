Legislation urges expansion of hunter education in Wyoming schools

A new piece of legislation filed with the Legislative Service Office this week could potentially make firearms and hunting safety courses a regular part of the school day in Wyoming’s schools.

Sponsored by Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devil’s Tower, Senate Joint Resolution 1 would urge the Wyoming Department of Game and Fish to work with the Wyoming Department of Education to provide firearms and hunter education as a voluntary P.E. elective in the state’s public high schools.

Driskill did not respond to a voice message Monday morning requesting comment.

The non-binding resolution – which currently counts nine co-sponsors between the House and Senate – would be an expansion of an already established program offered by Game and Fish to train interested teachers in firearms and hunting education.

The Wyoming Department of Game and Fish has offered training and curriculum to any school that requests it for more than a decade now, spokeswoman Sara DiRienzo wrote in an email. In 2019 alone, hunter education was offered as an elective at 11 schools around the state, including one high school, one elementary school, and nine junior high schools, serving a total of 368 students.