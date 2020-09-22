Legislation would allow police to stop Wyoming drivers who don't wear seat belts

“We will go on record to say that a primary seat belt law would greatly facilitate safety in this state,” said Luke Reiner, the director of the Wyoming Department of Transportation. “We at WYDOT see every fatality that occurs in this state, and some of them just break your heart. People would be alive today if they were in a seat belt.”

In addition to potentially saving lives, the legislation could have some financial merit. According to Reiner, without a primary seat belt law the federal government has the right to mandate funding be used for driver education and other programs to promote seat belt usage, taking away a greater share of the federal funding that could be used for construction and maintenance. Imposing a stricter seat belt law, Reiner said, could remove those earmarks.

Passed unanimously, Monday’s primary seat belt proposal will mark the first time such a bill will be sponsored by a legislative committee. Such bills have a higher rate of success.

Several individual lawmakers have taken up the legislation in the past, only to see their efforts fall flat in the Legislature for myriad reasons: namely, that seat belt use is a personal decision.

“I really don’t think it will pass until Wyoming gets over the culture of ‘It’s your personal decision’ and people recognize the ancillary costs to the state,” former Lander Republican lawmaker Del McOmie, who once sponsored a primary seat belt law, told the Star-Tribune in 2016.

