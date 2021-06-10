Legislative committee backs bill limiting vaccine mandates in Wyoming

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Among those “other applicable” laws is the Americans with Disabilities Act, which is referenced in Wilson’s draft.

The law requires that employers provide “reasonable accommodations” for employees with disabilities. Wilson’s draft extends the obligation to provide “reasonable accommodations” to unvaccinated residents who are either applying to work at a company that otherwise requires vaccinations, or for members of the public hoping to access an “essential service.”

For example, if an unvaccinated resident wanted to go grocery shopping at a store that required customers to be immunized, that store would be obligated to provide a “reasonable accommodation” for that shopper.

The bill would also protect an unvaccinated person seeking work at a company that otherwise requires immunization. In that instance, the employer would not be allowed to deny a person work because they were unvaccinated. If the company did not want that person interacting with the rest of the staff, it would be required to “reasonably” accommodate the individual.

An unvaccinated person with no disability would not be covered by the provisions in the ADA, but the committee bill would extend the use of “reasonable accommodation” to most residents in these situations.