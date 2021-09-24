Legislative committee considering bill to limit non-compete agreements in Wyoming

Wyoming Hospital Association director Eric Boley spoke against the bill, saying that the marketplace corrects and directs itself without government interference. Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, asked Boley to defend the persistence of non compete contracts in an era in which nurses and medical staff were being compelled to leave their jobs due to hospital and healthcare vaccine mandates.

“If they have a non-compete (contract) and they say ‘I’m not getting vaccinated,’ and now they can’t work for another provider, that maybe isn’t going to make them get vaccinated, are we going to lose more nurses or other healthcare providers over the next couple of years?” asked Crago.

Boley said non-compete contracts in the hospital industry are less common among nurses than doctors and other higher-level licensees.