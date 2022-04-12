Legislative committee looks to exempt tribal members from online sales tax

Wyoming’s Select Committee on Tribal Relations is looking to exempt the state’s tribal members from online sales taxes. They are already exempt from sales tax on purchases made in-person on the reservation.

Wyoming is home to the Wind River Reservation which houses the Northern Arapaho Tribe and the Eastern Shoshone Tribe. The sales tax exemption was decided over multiple U.S. Supreme Court cases from years before online retail existed, and this is the first time lawmakers will seriously explore the issue, said Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, chairwoman of the Tribal Relations Committee and member of the Navajo Nation.

Part of the committee’s work will be to visit with the state’s tribal leadership and look to states like South Dakota on how they’ve addressed the issue. South Dakota shares a border with Wyoming and has a large Native American population.

Even as tribal members are sales tax-exempt from in-person purchases, it’s not a perfect process, Ellis said.

As it stands, the law “really puts the burden on the retailer to look at the customer identify weather they’re Indian or non-Indian and decide weather or not to collect the tax,” she told the Management Council.

“So when we add online sales that gets complicated.”

Before the heavy lifting gets underway, the state’s Attorney General’s office is reviewing tax law on the reservation because “tax law in Indian Country is incredibly complicated,” Ellis said.

“I would support those exemptions just because of the unique status of the tribes and our history of giving up land to the federal government,” said Rep. Andi LeBeau, D-Riverton, a member of the Northern Arapaho and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes.

Because Native American exemption from sale taxes are upheld by a number of U.S. Supreme Court cases, Ellis, an attorney, fears that not addressing this issue leaves the door open to a lawsuit.

A lawsuit also carries the possibility that sales tax revenue from online purchases that has gone to the county would have to be re-allocated to the tribes.

The Select Committee on Tribal Relations also plans to continue to address the issue of missing and murdered indigenous persons in Wyoming, the pipeline from high schools on the reservation to the University of Wyoming and funding for child protective services on the reservation.

The Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council approved the topics that the legislative committees would take up during the interim, with some committees shifting gears and others continuing work from the last interim.

The interim is the time between now and next year’s general session. During that period, the committees hear from the public, stakeholders and other lawmakers on some of the most pressing issues in the state. From those debates, committees will sometimes draft bills.

Committees are made up of lawmakers from both sides of the aisle and both chambers of the Legislature. There are roughly 10 standing committees that address large, statewide issues like the Joint Revenue Committee and the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee. There are also a number of select committees and task forces that address more specific issues like Wyoming’s water and tribal relations.

A full list of interim topics can be found here.

