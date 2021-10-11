Legislative committee that's handling redistricting replaces two members

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Additionally, he represents a portion of the Bighorn Basin, which has proven to be one of the trickiest areas to redistrict because of its loss in population.

“We didn’t have a [Representative] on the corporations committee from the Bighorn Basin,” Greear said.

Greear was also in the Legislature in 2011, when the state performed its last redistricting, and he represents a rural area like Hunt did.

The Joint Corporations Committee has a number of meetings before the budget session, which starts Feb. 14. The committee is aiming to have a bill with the final redistricted map by January.

While Greear is replacing Hunt on the corporations committee, Hunt’s replacement in House District 2 may replace him on Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources committee, a press release from the Legislative Service Office signaled.

Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, has full discretion over committee assignments, but did consult the chairmen of the corporations committee when making reassignment decisions, Co-Chairman Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, said.