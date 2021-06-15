Legislative committee votes to pursue hate crimes protections in Wyoming

Through tears, one mother told lawmakers about an experience her and her lesbian daughter had last week. The woman said her daughter and a couple other friends were surrounded by teenagers and called homophobic slurs on Thursday. The woman eventually arrived and said the teenagers got violent. The woman told the committee that the police who arrived on the scene “did not offer any protection to escort us to safety” and the woman, her daughter and their friends were later assaulted and robbed again by the same group of people.

The woman said her daughter tried to kill herself on Sunday and is now in the hospital.

“She tried to take her own life because there are not protections for these kids. They cannot protect themselves,” she said. “We need to do better, there need to be laws that specifically cater to this.”

The Star-Tribune is aware of the woman’s identity, but did not include it because her daughter is a minor.

Other said there were economic reasons to pursue new hate crimes protections.

Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said that he’s heard that some businesses do not want to move to Wyoming because it is believed that the state does not have a hate crime law at all.