Wyoming prides itself on having one of the only citizen legislatures in the country — a legislature made up of people who live and work in the communities they govern.

But the expectations for Wyoming lawmakers now are very different than the ones they experienced in the state’s early days. Issues tend to be more complicated. Workloads have increased. Attending to obligations like full-time work outside of legislative duties isn’t easy, leading some to worry that Wyomingites who might otherwise run for the Legislature don’t end up doing so simply because they can’t afford to.

For many years, lawmakers have proposed tackling this predicament through two main avenues: cutting back lawmakers’ workload and increasing their compensation.

The former approach hasn’t made headway; the number of meeting days for lawmakers has steadily increased from 90 days in 2002 to 155 days last year, data from the Wyoming Legislative Service Office show.

With the number of days that the Legislature can spend in session limited by the Wyoming Constitution, a lot of lawmakers’ work is pushed to the interim — the time in between session when lawmakers meet to draft legislation.

Cheyenne Republican Rep. Landon Brown, who was on the subcommittee that looked at legislator compensation for this year’s session, estimated he had about 30 days of interim meetings last year. Brown, who has been in the Legislature since 2017, has a job that gives him the flexibility to spend that time on legislative work. But not everyone is as lucky.

“This continues to make it harder for those who want to serve to be able to serve without having severe professional repercussions in their daily lives,” Brown said.

The Joint Management Council sponsored three bills this year to increase lawmaker compensation. Only one of them — which increases lawmakers’ daily allowance — ended up surviving the Legislature. (The governor hasn’t taken action on the bill yet.)

That bill will adjust lawmakers’ per diem compensation every July from $109 a day to the rate established by the United States general service administration for places in Wyoming.

Brown, the Cheyenne lawmaker, described the boost as a “catch up”; lawmaker per diem compensation rates haven’t increased since 2008, according to the Legislative Service Office.

The Senate resoundingly killed the other two bills that came out of the Management Council — one to boost lawmaker constituent service allowances from $750 to $1,000 a quarter, and another that would have allowed lawmakers to enroll in the state employees and officials group health insurance plan. Prior to the session, the Management Council voted down another that would have increased lawmakers’ salaries from $150 to $230 a day during the session and for all days worked in the interim.

Some lawmakers believed the health insurance bill would go farthest in lowering the barrier for people to run for a seat in the Legislature. Wyoming is one of three states that doesn’t provide health insurance benefits to lawmakers, according to the Legislative Service Office.

But concerns about that particular bill centered on its potential to erode Wyoming’s citizen legislature.

“This bill is a major step in the efforts that some are making to turn this into a full-time, professional Legislature,” Casper Republican Sen. Charles Scott said on the Senate floor in January — the same day lawmakers in that chamber shot down the health care bill in a resounding 22-9 vote.

