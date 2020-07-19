Legislature considers relief package for Wyoming's tourism sector

Businesses included in the draft legislation include the organizers of qualifying events as well as hotels, bed and breakfasts, dude ranches and other hospitality businesses that rely on tourism for cash flow. To be considered first, businesses must fit criteria that the WBC will establish and must not have received funds from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, an aid package intended to keep businesses open in the early days of the pandemic.

“These events bring money into our communities,” Driskill said Friday. “That’s what our fabric is.”

So far, declines in Wyoming’s tourist traffic have been detrimental for the state’s second-largest industry. According to Wyoming Director of Tourism Diane Shober, the state’s tourism sector has so far seen year-over-year job declines of roughly 28% despite increasing visitation, a sign that visitors to the state are camping outside rather than staying in hotels.

While the Wyoming Department of Tourism has retooled its marketing campaigns to target visitors and increase spending, some municipal organizations — like Visit Casper — have already shifted gears to focus more on local residents and their families, rather than out-of-state visitors, as the nation’s travel and leisure sector continues to suffer and rates of coronavirus continue to spike nationwide.

