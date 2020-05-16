Legislature forwards proposal protecting businesses from COVID-19 liability

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHEYENNE — After debate threatened to derail discussions on an eviction assistance program for Wyoming’s renters, the Legislature reached a deal Saturday on a controversial piece of legislation that would exempt businesses from liability if patrons incidentally contracted COVID-19 there.

Initially brought as an amendment by Rock Springs Democrat Liisa Anselmi-Dalton to a larger component of a massive, $1.25 billion relief package, the legislation originated as a standalone bill introduced at the last second by Sheridan Republicans Richard Tass in the House and Dave Kinskey in the Senate.

While the Senate passed their version of the legislation by a wide margin, both bills were put in jeopardy after members of the House killed Tass’ bill and House leadership, knowing it didn’t have the votes, refused to hear it on the floor.

For members of the Senate, the legislation was seen as a necessary protection for small business owners around the state who were anxious about their liability for a lawsuit as the state begins lifting social-distancing restrictions, pitching the idea as a way to increase business confidence as they begin reopening their doors to the public.