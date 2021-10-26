Legislature moves forward with session after rejecting adjournment votes

The Wyoming Legislature moved forward with its special session Tuesday, beating back two attempts to adjourn after lawmakers couldn’t agree on a new set of rules for the gathering.

The Senate and House had earlier failed to obtain the two-thirds majority to pass specific rules for the special session, which triggered a vote on whether or not to adjourn the session.

That vote required a simple majority. The House voted 21 to 35 against adjourning, while the Senate voted 6 to 23 against it.

After the adjournment votes failed, lawmakers in both chambers moved forward with introducing legislation. Without a new set of rules, they will operate on the ones that governed the most recent general session.

Prior to the House vote, lawmakers made impassioned speeches on whether to wait on the matter until the February budget session.

"We need to take action here,” said Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper. “We’re 18 months of this, and until we take a stand, it is not going to stop, I’m afraid.”

Holding the gathering under the rules of the most recently concluded session means bills outside of vaccine mandates may be entertained and the session could last longer.

