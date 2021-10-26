Legislature moves forward with session after rejecting adjournment votes

The Wyoming Legislature moved forward with its special session Tuesday, beating back two attempts to adjourn after lawmakers couldn’t agree on a new set of rules for the gathering.
The Senate and House had earlier failed to obtain the two-thirds majority to pass specific rules for the special session, which triggered a vote on whether or not to adjourn the session.
That vote required a simple majority. The House voted 21 to 35 against adjourning, while the Senate voted 6 to 23 against it.
After the adjournment votes failed, lawmakers in both chambers moved forward with introducing legislation. Without a new set of rules, they will operate on the ones that governed the most recent general session.
Prior to the House vote, lawmakers made impassioned speeches on whether to wait on the matter until the February budget session.
"We need to take action here,” said Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper. “We’re 18 months of this, and until we take a stand, it is not going to stop, I’m afraid.”
Holding the gathering under the rules of the most recently concluded session means bills outside of vaccine mandates may be entertained and the session could last longer.
All Democrats voted against the rules, as they promised to. The vote did not exactly fall along party lines, however. A number of Republicans also voted against the rules and then voted in favor of adjourning.
One of the Democrats’ main arguments against the special session rules was that they short many of the processes that regularly go into passing and debating bills. If the special rules were passed, lawmakers would have only had a couple days to pass laws aimed at combating Biden’s vaccine mandate -- limiting the amount of public input.
Now, instead of streamlining the process with mirror bills being heard simultaneously in the House and Senate, they will go through one chamber to the next, allowing for more public participation on each bill.
The push for the special session began in September, after President Joe Biden signed an executive order that would require workers at companies with more than 100 employees to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. The move angered many in Wyoming, the nation's most vaccine-hesitant state, and one with a long history of skepticism toward the federal government.
Before the mandate can go into effect, the federal-rule making process has to be completed. While that hasn't happened yet, political pressure from the right pushed lawmakers to convene the gathering, even though the lack of details about the final rules could hamper lawmakers' ability to block them.
Lawmakers must also contend with the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause, which holds that federal law supersedes state statute.
That hasn't stopped the Legislature from drafting 20 bills, most of which are aimed at vaccine requirements in general and COVID-19 guidelines in particular. Some lawmakers have even considered loosening all K-12 vaccine requirements.
The session is taking place as Wyoming's hospitals contend with record-levels of COVID-19 patients. Last week, hospitalizations hit an all-time high. The state also announced 69 COVID deaths for the week -- a high for 2021.