Legislature moves to make legalized gaming permanent in Wyoming

However, critics said Tuesday that the gaming law has loopholes they hope will be solved with the passage of SF-56. While the Wyoming Gaming Commission does regulate the types of games that are allowed into the state, its regulatory authority is still somewhat hazy. Under current law, it is still unclear who is responsible if authorities find an illegal machine — the manufacturer or the operator — and the agency has yet to introduce formal guidance as it awaits permanent authorization from the Legislature.

That question will likely be contemplated in the coming weeks as the Legislature continues to work the bill. In a motion during Tuesday’s debate, chairwoman Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, sought to remove the manufacturers from the bill completely, noting that fossil fuel operators — not the people who supply their equipment — are typically liable for equipment failures resulting in damage.

Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, was more cautious, saying he was concerned about the state’s ability to “shut the door” on bad-acting manufacturers who sold operators illegal machinery.