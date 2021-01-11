Legislature prepares for increased public presence as session opens

With Wyoming lawmakers set to convene Tuesday in Cheyenne, legislators and law enforcement are preparing for the possibility of an increased public presence at the Capitol.
An FBI internal bulletin obtained Sunday by ABC News warned law enforcement that there are protests planned in all 50 state capitals in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. A Wyoming Highway Patrol spokesperson said Monday the agency has yet to hear of any planned activity in Cheyenne, but is prepared if something does happen.
“We don’t have any credible threats yet to speak of,” WHP Sergeant Jeremy Beck said. “But with the session gaveling in tomorrow, there will be heightened security over in that area.”
Beck added that all state offices and the Wyoming Capitol building are already continually manned by security, even without present threats.
Although the building will be open to the public Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said Monday on Facebook that COVID-19 and “threats of insurrection and potential violence by current and aspiring right wing domestic terrorists” should convince the public to stay home. Legislators can attend the session in person or virtually.
“If you were thinking about coming down to Cheyenne tomorrow to watch the opening ceremony — socially distanced in the mask compliant safety of the balcony, while embracing the majestic grandeur and serenity of our newly remodeled Capitol,” Rothfuss wrote in the post, “I’d suggest maybe you skip this year and just watch it on YouTube.”
Others in Wyoming politics were encouraging residents to attend in person. Former Wyoming state Rep. Marti Halverson on Monday took to Facebook to urge members of the public to come to Tuesday’s session.
“Citizens should arrive and demand access to the chamber galleries,” Halverson wrote. “It will be interesting to see if we are prohibited from entering our seat of government.”
House Majority Floor Leader Albert Sommers said Monday that people are permitted to come and go during the session, which is open to the public. Disrupting the session may be harder when it’s largely virtual, Sommers said, and security has the power to regulate the number of people in the gallery at once if they choose to exercise it.
Sommers also said legislators were given a security briefing on Monday.
While appearing in a discussion with lawmakers on Wyoming PBS Friday, Senate President-elect Dan Dockstader responded to the possibility of unrest in the capital.
“I’ll ask the people to show respect,” Dockstader said. “We’ve got a process, we work very hard to make sure all voices are heard, on the floor during discussion debate.”
Beck said no permits for protesting at the capitol have been requested as of Monday, but there is still the possibility of an unregistered demonstration. People have the right to be in the Capitol on Tuesday, Beck said, but security will watch to ensure no one gets injured and state property goes unharmed. Should something happen, the highway patrol plans on partnering with Cheyenne and Laramie County law enforcement to respond.