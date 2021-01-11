Legislature prepares for increased public presence as session opens

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Others in Wyoming politics were encouraging residents to attend in person. Former Wyoming state Rep. Marti Halverson on Monday took to Facebook to urge members of the public to come to Tuesday’s session.

“Citizens should arrive and demand access to the chamber galleries,” Halverson wrote. “It will be interesting to see if we are prohibited from entering our seat of government.”

House Majority Floor Leader Albert Sommers said Monday that people are permitted to come and go during the session, which is open to the public. Disrupting the session may be harder when it’s largely virtual, Sommers said, and security has the power to regulate the number of people in the gallery at once if they choose to exercise it.

Sommers also said legislators were given a security briefing on Monday.

While appearing in a discussion with lawmakers on Wyoming PBS Friday, Senate President-elect Dan Dockstader responded to the possibility of unrest in the capital.

“I’ll ask the people to show respect,” Dockstader said. “We’ve got a process, we work very hard to make sure all voices are heard, on the floor during discussion debate.”