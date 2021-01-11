Legislature prepares for socially-distanced session

In most years, the first day’s schedule for the Wyoming Legislature is predictable.

The governor delivers their State of the State Address to lawmakers in the House Chambers. Members of legislative leadership are officially sworn in. Lawmakers shake hands. Hugs are shared. Speeches are made. And then legislators get to work on the first bills of the session.

This, however, is not a normal year.

On Tuesday, the Wyoming Legislature will begin what is likely to be one of the most strangest sessions in the 130-year history of the Cowboy State, expected to adjourn shortly after the opening speeches end and the transfer of power between the 65th and 66th legislatures has officially concluded. Gov. Mark Gordon, according to a spokesperson, will deliver the State of the State via video address.

Only about half of the representatives are expected to attend Tuesday’s events in person — citing concerns about COVID-19 or the long distance needed to travel for the one-day session. The Day One itinerary is slim, with only a handful of events planned before the Legislature adjourns to an all-digital, modified session that will begin sometime after March 1.