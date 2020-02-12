Legislature shoots down sales and use tax that would raise $200 million a year

A bill that would raise Wyoming’s sales and use tax from 4 percent to 5 percent, which in turn could earn the state more than $200 million in additional revenue in the first year, was killed by the House of Representatives before it could reach the committee stage.
The final vote was resounding, with just 12 in favor and 48 against.
Reps. Shelley Duncan, R-Torrington; Tom Crank, R-Kemmerer; and Bill Henderson, R-Cheyenne, all changed their votes from "aye" to "no."
The bill was sponsored by a bipartisan cohort of Reps. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie; Pat Sweeney, R-Casper; and Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne; and Sens. Cale Case, R-Lander, and Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie.
The bill’s language is pretty simple. If passed, it would have raised the sales and use tax to 5 percent and distributed additional money following the 4 percent model.
The bill’s fiscal note suggests this measure alone could have generated more than $138 million for the state’s general fund and more than $62 million for local governments in just the first year of implementation. Those estimates are based on a forecast issued by the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group.
For Connolly, the bill would be a small compromise for constituents that could have helped bridge a significant budgetary shortfall facing the state in the coming years.
"I'd like to ask you all to lean back and look up," Connolly said ahead of the vote. "What I see is the same as you. It's the great seal of the state of Wyoming. When I do that, I see my obligation as a steward of our state. I hope it is yours."
Similar to past proposals by Connolly to impose minor — but high-volume — tax increases, the proposal aligns with ongoing discussions around new revenue streams for both the state and local governments, as well as who has the authority to tax and when.
Many counties already have more than a 4 percent sales and use tax, but those extra pennies are used for special projects and voted on by residents of the county. Theoretically, the bill's passage would introduce millions of new dollars into the coffers of local government, far surpassing the $130 million in direct distribution money currently flowing to the state's counties and municipalities every year.
Staff reporter Nick Reynolds contributed to this report.
