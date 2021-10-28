Legislature to be in session "at least until Wednesday"

What was meant to be a three-day special session will last until at least Wednesday, Wyoming Speaker of the House Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, told lawmakers Thursday.

Legislators will not accelerate their process, which had previously been discussed, and so will need more time to abide by that body's existing procedural rules.

Bills will be heard on third reading in either chamber Friday. The Legislature will not convene Saturday or Sunday, but will return for committee work Monday morning.

"Based on our colleagues work and our pace of work, we will not be accelerating any bills at least in the first house," Barlow said. "We are at least here until Wednesday based on the pace of our work, the pace of the second houses work."

He added that the House may have relatively short days next week.

Members will have a per diem available for the weekend, but are also able to waive it if they chose to leave Cheyenne for the weekend.

