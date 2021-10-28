 Skip to main content
breaking top story

Legislature to be in session "at least until Wednesday"

Wyoming Legislature

Speaker of the House Eric Barlow presides over the first day of the special legislative session on Tuesday in Cheyenne. 

 Rhianna Gelhart, Wyoming Tribune Eagle

What was meant to be a three-day special session will last until at least Wednesday, Wyoming Speaker of the House Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, told lawmakers Thursday. 

Legislators will not accelerate their process, which had previously been discussed, and so will need more time to abide by that body's existing procedural rules. 

Bills will be heard on third reading in either chamber Friday. The Legislature will not convene Saturday or Sunday, but will return for committee work Monday morning. 

"Based on our colleagues work and our pace of work, we will not be accelerating any bills at least in the first house," Barlow said. "We are at least here until Wednesday based on the pace of our work, the pace of the second houses work." 

He added that the House may have relatively short days next week. 

Members will have a per diem available for the weekend, but are also able to waive it if they chose to leave Cheyenne for the weekend. 

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

Health and education reporter

Morgan Hughes covers health and education in Wyoming. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

