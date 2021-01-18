Legislature to table bill authorizing a vote for Campbell County Community College District

The Wyoming Legislature will likely be delaying a proposal to form a new community college district in Campbell County, deciding Monday to spend at least two more years studying a plan approved by the Campbell County Board of Commissioners late last year.
The proposal to separate Gillette College from the Northern Wyoming Community College District — which includes Sheridan College and its Johnson County campus — was pushed for throughout late 2020 by officials and residents in Campbell County, who said they felt boxed out of the decisions behind millions of dollars of budget cuts last year that included the elimination of numerous sports teams.
Wyoming has not approved a new community college district in 52 years, with the founding of Laramie County Community College in 1968.
The proposal was by no means a sure thing, said Sen. Jeff Wasserburger, R-Gillette, an employee at the college and a co-chair of the Select Committee on Community College Funding. If adopted by the Legislature this session, the draft legislation considered Monday would allow the Campbell County Commissioners to put the proposal to voters over the summer, allowing the people of Campbell County to essentially vote to tax themselves and give the college its own budget.
By rules adopted in the early 1990s, the community would need to pass at least four additional mills to support the college’s budget and be eligible for state funding.
Approving that revenue source, said House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, could prove too high a bar for the community to clear, potentially resulting in additional funding problems for Gillette College, particularly as Wyoming lawmakers consider cutting an additional $20 million from the state’s community college budget.
House Appropriations Committee chair Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, said that a proposal to fund Gillette College separately from the rest of the district could have been seen as a “simple step to move in the direction” of increasing community buy-in for its own community college and reduce the burden on the state’s general fund budget.
Barlow, however, was not convinced.
“I don’t believe that voters will approve a four-mill levy to support a community college,” Barlow told members of Management Council on Monday.
Facing down a number of significant budget cuts this session, the Wyoming Legislature will likely be faced with challenging questions about the future of Wyoming’s community college funding. Wasserburger told committee members that throughout the interim, the Select Committee on Community College Funding acknowledged that balancing the budget would require either the addition of an additional mill levy to community college districts around the state or significant reductions in spending, which could include a mix of budget cuts and consolidating additional community college districts.
“We’re getting to the point of really tough decisions having to be made,” Wasserburger said. “That’s where we are at this point in time.”
Management Council eventually tabled the bill creating the district, but reauthorized Wasserburger’s committee to continue work on the proposal for up to two additional years.