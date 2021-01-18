Legislature to table bill authorizing a vote for Campbell County Community College District

By rules adopted in the early 1990s, the community would need to pass at least four additional mills to support the college’s budget and be eligible for state funding.

Approving that revenue source, said House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, could prove too high a bar for the community to clear, potentially resulting in additional funding problems for Gillette College, particularly as Wyoming lawmakers consider cutting an additional $20 million from the state’s community college budget.

House Appropriations Committee chair Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, said that a proposal to fund Gillette College separately from the rest of the district could have been seen as a “simple step to move in the direction” of increasing community buy-in for its own community college and reduce the burden on the state’s general fund budget.

Barlow, however, was not convinced.

“I don’t believe that voters will approve a four-mill levy to support a community college,” Barlow told members of Management Council on Monday.