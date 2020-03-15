Legislature works to ease challenges for Wyoming's microbrewing industry

It wouldn’t have prevented him from opening, but would have forced him to open a second LLC – one with its own worker’s compensation policy, its own paperwork, its own structure, a process that he said could have held him up as long as two to three months.

When a staff is already hired, that’s a long time to wait, and a lot of money, particularly at a time where Barnes was looking to expand his business on the heels of a new, $2 million-plus investment in downtown Cheyenne.

“When I sat down and spoke with the liquor division 12 months ago about this, we identified we were not trying to do a satellite operation,” he said in an interview with the Star-Tribune. “They had indicated initially that nothing would prevent us from that. But upon review of our plan and our permit, they identified very specific language about being at a single location.”

With their investment facing some opposition, the brewers turned to Rep. Cyrus Western, a Republican from Sheridan, to carry a bill to essentially strike that language for any brewer looking to do something similar. That legislation will likely be signed into law soon.