Liz Cheney, John Barrasso endorse killing of top Iranian military official

. “(President Donald Trump) was right to order decisive action to kill Soleimani to prevent further attacks and defend American lives and interests.” A spokesperson for Sen. Mike Enzi said he would not have a statement on the killing. Many experts anticipate the strike will result in violent retaliation by Iran and have a negative effect on the United States’ already strained relations with Iraq, where the strike occurred. Barrasso has remained a steadfast supporter of Trump on his administration’s Iran policy, often taking to television to support the agenda. He reaffirmed that position Friday afternoon, praising the killing of Soleimani in a pair of tweets calling the general responsible for hundreds of American deaths and claiming that “he would have killed more.” “His 20-year span of terror is over,” Barrasso wrote. “His days of killing Americans are over.” In an interview with the Star-Tribune on Friday, Barrasso — who returns to Washington on Monday — lauded the president for his “decisive decision” in taking out Soleimani ahead of what American officials described as imminent attacks on Americans abroad — an action simultaneously described by Pentagon officials as an effort to deter Iranian aggression. “I think this was a preventative strike against a guy who was plotting and planning to do more damage to American citizens,” Barrasso said. “The president’s actions send a strong message for those who are seeking to attack America that we’re not going to let attacks go unanswered,” he added. “We’re going to assure accountability.” Friday’s statements appear to mark an evolved position for Barrasso. Wyoming’s junior senator stopped short of endorsing military action against Iran following a number of attacks on oil refineries in Saudi Arabia in September, telling CNN he believed sanctions were a more appropriate course of action. “I think we need to continue with the sanctions,” he