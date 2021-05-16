Moments after the polls closed on Nov. 3, Liz Cheney learned she had won a third term as Wyoming’s lone congresswoman. She coasted to victory, earning nearly 70% of the vote against her Democratic challenger. She was the No. 3 Republican in the House, a position that afforded her and her state an outsize role in Congress.

But few people were paying attention to Wyoming that night. The outcome of the presidential election was still in doubt, with then-President Donald Trump doubling down on his unfounded allegations of widespread election fraud and corruption.

Though Cheney couldn’t have known it that night, those allegations would soon put her on a collision course with Trump that would end in her removal from GOP leadership and censure by the Wyoming Republican Party.

Cheney and Trump had already sparred prior to the Jan. 6 insurrection. But that event made her the face of Republican opposition to Trump.

“It’s important for us to be clear about the extent to which what the (former) president is saying is really dangerous,” Cheney said Friday in an interview with the Star-Tribune. “And we can’t sort of stand by and allow those claims to be made without standing up for the truth.”

On Wednesday, House Republicans held a 20-minute voice vote to remove Cheney from leadership. The move was spurred by Cheney’s vote to impeach Trump and her unrelenting push back against the former president’s false claims of election fraud.

Cheney describes her stand as an obligation to the oath she took to the Constitution and her role as a representative. But it’s come at a cost.

Polling and reports show that support for Cheney in Wyoming has plummeted. In the GOP primary last August, she won roughly 73% of the vote. At the end of April, 65% of Wyoming Republicans viewed her unfavorably. More than half of GOP primary voters said they would vote against her regardless of who challenges her in 2022.

While Cheney is now an outspoken critic of the president, it wasn’t always that way. In fact, during Trump’s term, Cheney voted with him 93% of the time. The 7% almost entirely consists of foreign policy disagreements, one of Cheney’s hallmark issues.

The 2022 primary is now 15 months away. Is that enough time for Cheney to win back the support of Wyoming Republicans — who dominate the state’s politics? Is it even possible?

“Winning back trust comes from emphasizing her history of supporting Wyoming issues and continuing in the future to vote along the lines she has,” said Jim King, a professor of political science at the University of Wyoming. “Ms. Cheney can maintain her position in Wyoming politics by emphasizing her history of representing Wyoming interests and her opposition to President Biden’s policy agenda.”

Loss of leadership

But Cheney will now have to do that without the stature that comes from leadership. That may matter less than one might think — at least in the long term.

“It’s definitely going to impact us. Having her in that position has given Wyoming inordinate power that it usually doesn’t have,” said Tim Stubson, a former member of the Wyoming House of Representatives and a primary challenger to Cheney in 2016.

“Long term, Liz Cheney continues to be a pretty powerful voice in the Republican party who will probably continue to represent Wyoming to a higher profile than anybody else would,” Stubson continued.

Cheney insists she won’t be hindered during the remainder of her term.

“I don’t think anybody has ever accused me of not having the dedication, the determination ... to be the strongest voice possible for Wyoming,” she said. “I will continue to do that. I will continue to fight for those principles everyday.”

She will still serve on the Natural Resources and Armed Services committees, two bodies that take on issues important to Wyoming’s industries and residents.

Wyoming continues to struggle through a severe downturn in its coal and oil and gas industries, which harms the livelihood of Wyomingites as well as the state’s revenue streams. That makes her work on the Natural Resources Committee all the more important for the state.

One of the state’s most powerful industry groups says it has faith in her.

“As it relates to oil and gas, I have every confidence that congresswoman Cheney will remain a champion for us and will remain effective for us,” said Pete Obermueller, the president of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming.

“It’s usually better for Wyoming when our delegation has elevated status. We obviously have a very small delegation and they have to punch above their weight and they usually do. That’s true for Wyoming that’s true for Wyoming gas,” Obermueller added.

Cheney’s position on the Armed Services Committee is also integral to the state’s future.

F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne will be the first of three locations to have its land-based nuclear missiles replaced, a move that is projected to create over 1,000 jobs and holds wide support with state leaders, in part because of its importance to the country’s future national security.

“Rep. Cheney is still in a good position to push for Wyoming’s interests and our national security because she retains her committee assignments,” said state Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas. “Loss of leadership is less than ideal, but as long as the disagreement over last election doesn’t lead to the Republican Party being unable to push through those necessary changes for our national security, then I guess I’m less concerned about it.”

People who know Cheney don’t expect she’ll be muted by losing her leadership post. She’ll continue to advocate for the state, regardless of status, they say.

“You don’t have to be in the leadership to be a leader,” said Al Simpson, who represented Wyoming in the Senate from 1979 to 1997 and served as a whip for the majority and minority for much of his tenure. “She knows what she’s doing and Wyoming won’t suffer at all.”

A complicated campaign

Cheney has time to earn legislative victories for her state. But the question remains: Will that change voters’ opinions — especially those who are loyal to Trump and feel betrayed?

The congresswoman plans to defend her seat against a growing field of challengers including state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, and state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper. The primary is 15 months away, and Wyoming is not known for its lengthy and high-profile elections. Nor is it common for the state to receive so much national attention — and outside influence.

“I think that every campaign in Wyoming is a campaign about talking to people personally and directly one on one,” said Cheney, who already has on hand $1.5 million in campaign contributions — about triple the contributions of her next two competitors combined. “That’s what I’m committed to doing this time.”

The way the field stands right now — there are already a half dozen candidates and rumors that more could enter the race — her primary challengers could split the vote, giving Cheney a path to victory. A similar thing happened during the 2018 gubernatorial primary, when now-Gov. Mark Gordon triumphed over several far-right candidates.

This outcome might be more likely because Wyoming residents have the luxury of crossover voting, meaning Democrats can register as Republicans on primary election day to vote for their preferred candidate, and vice versa.

Democrats could end up playing an outsize role in Cheney’s 2022 race. Her recent support among Democrats is notable, despite her deeply conservative track record. Cheney’s favorability among Democrats nationally is 41% compared to 14% among Republicans. In a state where the Republican nominee typically sails smoothly to victory, it’s possible that many Democrats and independents will register as Republicans and vote for Cheney, accepting the fact that their ideal candidate will likely not win in the general.

After Cheney was first elected to the House in 2016, it took her only two years to rise to leadership. Up until the last couple months, she was viewed largely as a rising star. It’s unlikely she would have put that success and promise on the line unknowingly, said state Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, who continues to advocate for Cheney.

“To me, I look at Liz Cheney as one of the most intelligent people when it comes to politics. Liz Cheney did not do this and not expect to have some sort of an outcome hit her, he said.

How Cheney’s favorability and political future in the state plays out is a microcosm of the central question facing the Republican Party right now: Is there a non-Trump future for the GOP?

Cheney maintains that there are “increasing numbers of Republicans” who don’t want Trump as the presidential nominee in 2024.

“The most important thing for Wyoming is for us to be able to get our majority back in the House and the Senate and get the White House back in 24, that’s the most effective way to stop the bad policies,” she said. “And in order to do that, we’ve gotta be able to get those voters back. And that requires being able to have these discussions about policy of substance and not embrace the lies about the last election.”

