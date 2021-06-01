Liz Cheney spends more on security amid increased attention

After years of running campaigns with little to no security expenditures, Rep. Liz Cheney’s campaign spent $58,500 on security from late January to early March, according to quarter one Federal Elections Commissions filings. Recently, however, Cheney was assigned a congressional security detail, Capitol police confirmed — atypical for rank-and-file members of Congress.
About two weeks after the Wyoming Republican voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump, her campaign spent $22,500 on a security firm, Command Executive Services. Three former secret service agents received the rest of the $58,000 she spent on security that quarter.
Cheney had never previously spent any money on security services during the first quarter of non-election years. And over her past three House campaigns combined, she spent less than $2,000 on security services and never more than $1,012 in a single campaign.
“We don’t comment on security,” said Jeremy Adler, Cheney’s director of communications.
Cheney’s security was notably heavier than in the past when she visited the Star-Tribune’s office last week.
In addition to security expenses, the sheer number of campaign expenses is up from previous first quarters in non-election years. In the first quarter of 2019, 2017 and 2015, the campaign had 69, 31 and zero expenses, respectively. (In the 2015-16 race, her first House campaign, she did not enter the race until January 2016.)
This is yet another sign that the 2022 House race for Wyoming’s at-large representative is starting much earlier than usual. Over a few days in late May, Cheney made several campaign stops including Afton, Pinedale, Ethete, Rock Springs, Cody and Casper.
Although Cheney’s criticism of Trump has resulted in more animosity toward her both in Wyoming and across the country — she was censured by the Wyoming Republican Party, lost her leadership post and faces eight challengers in the GOP primary — she denied having been threatened while traveling the state.
“There certainly are people who are angry, and I don’t mean aggressively angry, but angry about my vote,” she told the Star-Tribune.
She was met with some protests during her travels.
Cheney is not the only lawmaker whose security expenditures are in the tens of thousands of dollars, according to a Punchbowl News analysis: Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York; and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-California, have all individually spent between $40,000 and $70,000 of campaign money on personal security or security at their homes.