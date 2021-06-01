Liz Cheney spends more on security amid increased attention

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to security expenses, the sheer number of campaign expenses is up from previous first quarters in non-election years. In the first quarter of 2019, 2017 and 2015, the campaign had 69, 31 and zero expenses, respectively. (In the 2015-16 race, her first House campaign, she did not enter the race until January 2016.)

This is yet another sign that the 2022 House race for Wyoming’s at-large representative is starting much earlier than usual. Over a few days in late May, Cheney made several campaign stops including Afton, Pinedale, Ethete, Rock Springs, Cody and Casper.

Although Cheney’s criticism of Trump has resulted in more animosity toward her both in Wyoming and across the country — she was censured by the Wyoming Republican Party, lost her leadership post and faces eight challengers in the GOP primary — she denied having been threatened while traveling the state.

“There certainly are people who are angry, and I don’t mean aggressively angry, but angry about my vote,” she told the Star-Tribune.

She was met with some protests during her travels.