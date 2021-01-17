Related to this story

Most Popular

Cheney says she will vote to impeach Trump
307 Politics

Cheney says she will vote to impeach Trump

  • Updated

"The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not," Cheney said. "There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution."

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Recapping the 2020 general election in Wyoming