Local drama over Gillette College continues into final days of voting

Raney declined to tell the Star-Tribune whether he was voting yes or no on the initiative. When asked what was in it for him, he said, “There’s absolutely nothing in it for me. I’m fed up with the complete lack of ethics and morality.”

Speaker of the House Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, who is involved in the PAC, said he has never seen Herr or Andrea Hladkey at a meeting or on any of the PAC email lists he is a part of.

The drama is not new.

“There’s been a lot of name calling involved in all of this,” Barlow said.

Speaking generally, businesses encouraging civic engagement is typically not illegal, explained Sean Brown, deputy county attorney. Brown said he was not able to comment on Raney’s complaint specifically.

Views on the initiative broadly boil down into two camps: those who want more local control over the offerings at the college and those who do not want an increased tax burden that would result from forming the district.