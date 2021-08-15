Local drama over Gillette College continues into final days of voting

A special election to decide whether to form a Campbell County community college district will close Tuesday after weeks of voting and some recent drama surrounding the ballot initiative.
If the ballot proposal is approved, it would allow Gillette College to leave the Northern Wyoming Community College District to establish its own district and levy up to 4 mills for its operation and maintenance. Voters would additionally elect seven people to the college’s board of trustees. Twenty-three people are listed on the ballot as candidates for the possible board.
The election has not been without some controversy. As recently as last week, two complaints were filed with the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office by Gillette resident Jeff Raney, who twice ran against Sen. Jeff Wasserburger, R-Gillette. One of the complaints states that the Facebook page “Vote Yes for Gillette College,” which is funded by the political action committee (PAC), Our Community Our College “posted a 20% discount offer for a yes vote from a local retailer.”
A second complaint alleged the store was offering “a 20% discount for anyone voting yes in the Gillette College special election,” and went on to point out that the store is co-owned by the chairwoman of the Campbell County GOP, Heather Herr.
Raney also added that the other co-owner, Andrea Hladky, is the wife of Paul Hladkey, a prominent member of the PAC.
The Wyoming Secretary of State’s office confirmed it had received the complaints, but said it was outside its jurisdiction because it is a county-wide election. The agency forwarded the complaint to the Campbell County Attorney’s office late last week.
Raney’s complaint, which he provided to the Star-Tribune, alleges that the business, Sole Mates, is linked to the PAC and is illegally encouraging people to vote “yes” on the ballot initiative.
On July 21, the Sole Mates Facebook page posted, “Don’t forget, 20% off when you stop in with your ‘I Voted’ sticker. Thanks for stopping in today Michelle #voteyes.” In this case, the woman in the picture, Michelle Wilson, first posted that she voted yes on her personal page.
Andrea Hladkey said the store never encourages anyone to vote a certain way or ask how they voted when they come into the business.
“We would in no way ever encourage people to vote a certain way,” Hladky said. “We understand that that is illegal. It’s about encouraging people to vote.”
Raney declined to tell the Star-Tribune whether he was voting yes or no on the initiative. When asked what was in it for him, he said, “There’s absolutely nothing in it for me. I’m fed up with the complete lack of ethics and morality.”
Speaker of the House Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, who is involved in the PAC, said he has never seen Herr or Andrea Hladkey at a meeting or on any of the PAC email lists he is a part of.
The drama is not new.
“There’s been a lot of name calling involved in all of this,” Barlow said.
Speaking generally, businesses encouraging civic engagement is typically not illegal, explained Sean Brown, deputy county attorney. Brown said he was not able to comment on Raney’s complaint specifically.
Views on the initiative broadly boil down into two camps: those who want more local control over the offerings at the college and those who do not want an increased tax burden that would result from forming the district.
If Campbell County voters pass the initiative, it could still take four to seven years to complete the process, the Star-Tribune previously reported. Campbell County voters also need to cast their ballot on a board of trustees. The board is one step among a number of other logistical and administrative tasks the college would need to earn its own accreditation.
Campbell County tried to separate Gillette College from the current district before: once in the ‘80s and once in the ‘90s, but both attempts failed.
The latest attempt began to gain steam after the Northern Wyoming Community College District imposed major cuts to athletic programs at Gillette College and Sheridan College last year.
County residents can cast absentee ballots on the formation of a new community college district and board until Monday, and the polls will be open for an in-person election from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
