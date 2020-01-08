Local pilots decry federal changes to flight routes

And it’s all been happening without publicity. MacGuire, a member of Casper’s airport board, said he first became aware of the elimination of 25 approaches around the state only after being informed that one approach leading to the Casper/Natrona County International Airport would be eliminated – a much quieter process than that employed by the FAA when decommissioning VOR facilities in the past.

That decision could have ripples throughout the state: By eliminating even one VOR, a pilot has one fewer backup option to guide them to the runway during rough weather conditions, creating more liability for airline carriers and rescue operators whose GPS systems – for whatever reason – aren’t operating accurately.

When the FAA only requires 45 minutes’ worth of excess fuel, this can be particularly problematic during emergency scenarios where pilots are unable to land due to a failure in the system and need an alternative landing site, said Casper-based pilot Barb Bentzin.

“In Wyoming, that will barely get you to another airport with decent weather,” she said. “If you start picking and choosing where you can go because these approaches are not available, now you’re really going to have to carry a lot more fuel to get where you’re going. In the case of the airlines, it means you’re kicking passengers off.”