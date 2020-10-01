Longtime Wyoming GOP treasurer leaves role over dispute with party leadership

Several members of the state central committee – including two county chairs -- declined to comment on the record about Chamberlain’s exit from the party when reached by phone early this week, only to confirm that he had, in fact, left his post.

Reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, Chamberlain declined to comment on the contents of the letter after a Star-Tribune reporter declined to name their source for the document. He did clarify to the reporter that he did not resign.

“I’m just no longer volunteering,” he said. “That’s it.”

A longstanding member of the Wyoming Republican Party, Chamberlain developed a reputation over the years as a highly conservative but principled member of leadership, serving under five different chairpersons throughout his tenure.

His exit was not explicitly acknowledged by party leadership. However, on Wednesday the state party published a statement on social media thanking Chamberlain for his years of service to the party.