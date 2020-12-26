Looking Back: The stories that defined Wyoming politics in 2020

As expected, 2020 was an unprecedented year in Wyoming politics. Just not for the reasons anyone anticipated.
While the downturn in Wyoming’s fossil fuel sector and a looming recession were seen as potential issues for state lawmakers prior to this year, the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately proved to be a catalyst for a seismic shift in the state’s politics.
The Wyoming Republican Party -- already at war with itself -- completed a rightward shift almost a decade in the making. Meanwhile, a Democratic Party that saw itself on the rise lost big in a number of statehouse races.
As the state’s economy showed its vulnerability, voters ultimately rejected plans to address that vulnerability at the ballot box, backing numerous anti-tax candidates and helping give rise to a conservative faction in the Wyoming House of Representatives similar to the House Freedom Caucus in Washington.
Wyoming's congressional races were less surprising. Rep. Liz Cheney coasted to reelection, while Cynthia Lummis easily won the Senate seat being vacated by the retiring Mike Enzi.
In an unusual but transformative year for Wyoming politics, here are the three stories that stood out most.
Coping with a pandemic
On March 11, State Health Officer Alexia Harrist met with lobbyists, state workers and lawmakers at the Wyoming Capitol to provide a briefing on the novel coronavirus that had made its way into the United States.
Today, the meeting seems unthinkable, dozens of people packed shoulder-to-shoulder in a small and poorly ventilated room. While occupied by numerous members of the Wyoming Committee on Health and Human Services, the room, in hindsight, was strangely light on lawmakers, given the scale of the threat that would follow.
That virus would soon have everyone’s attention.
Within weeks of that informal meeting, COVID-19 would prompt widespread closures and massive unemployment. Grocery stores were emptied of their stock. Concerts and sporting events were cancelled, and hundreds of business owners wondered how they'd stay afloat.
States took very different approaches to containing the virus. New York -- which began the pandemic with one of the most lethal outbreaks of COVID-19 -- soon became one of the nation’s better states at slowing the virus through a highly restrictive approach.
Meanwhile states such as South Dakota -- led by Gov. Kristi Noem -- and Wyoming defied those trends, opting for less restrictive approaches. Noem became a national figurehead for the conservative approach to containing the virus. Gov. Mark Gordon, meanwhile, stressed personal responsibility, even as he received criticism for his reluctance to implement a statewide mask order or lockdown.
“Our Wyoming values say to talk less and say more,” Gordon said in a news conference on April 3. “Our orders talk less and say more.”
In September, the situation began to change. Case numbers began to surge. Several Wyoming Republican politicians -- including the governor himself -- contracted the virus. One lawmaker, Rep. Roy Edwards, even died after becoming infected. As cases rose, so did support for measures designed to slow the virus' spread, although the state remains divided on how far government should go to address COVID-19 transmission.
Finally, in December, amid a spike in hospitalizations and deaths, the the governor implemented a statewide mask order, hoping to ease the stress on the state's health system. Even the Wyoming Legislature, eager to work a post-pandemic budget, chose tentatively to delay its session after a majority of Legislative staff declined to work.
With the holiday season coming to a close and COVID-19 deaths approaching the 400 mark, it remains to be seen whether Wyoming will turn a corner as the first doses of vaccine arrive.
Wyoming’s turn to the right
This year also saw a major political realignment take hold in Wyoming politics: the genesis of a new breed of populist conservatism, and the birth of factional resistance within the Wyoming Legislature’s Republican super majority.
After months of fighting with moderates, the Wyoming Republican Party’s ultraconservative leadership attempted to lock them out at the summer’s convention -- a hybrid, half-remote, half in-person affair that generated criticism from some of the most well-known voices in Wyoming politics. It prompted an intervention from Wyoming's full congressional delegation.
COVID-19 helped to fuel the rhetoric. Throughout the summer and fall, local Republican Party committees began introducing resolutions opposing Gordon and the state's public health orders, while rhetoric about the virus from politicians and the state party itself on social media sought to cast doubt on the validity of mask wearing and other scientifically-accepted methods to slow the virus' spread.
The existing divisions in the party -- particularly on economic and social issues -- would find their way into this summer’s Republican primary.
In that election, 22 incumbent House Republicans -- or 36% of the party’s legislative representation -- faced primary challenges, double the number in 2018. In the Republican contests for state Senate, just under half of the Republican field faced challenges in their primaries, up from 33% two years ago. Backed by thousands of dollars in contributions from right-wing donors such as Susan Gore and Dan and Carleen Brophy, and running on opposition to any new taxes and gun rights, a large number of them would go on to be successful in their primaries, opening the door for many of those candidates to coast to victory in the general election.
Their success -- buoyed by a record-breaking turnout for President Donald Trump -- would also serve to quash a burgeoning Democratic movement in Wyoming, which was ready for its moment in 2020 after a relative stalemate in the 2018 midterms. In addition to losing what were anticipated to be competitive races in places such as Cheyenne and Lander, Democrats also lost a number of reliable seats in the once-blue stronghold of Sweetwater County, with the party’s only winner in that region -- Representative-elect Chad Banks -- running unopposed.
Marching in the streets
Though Wyoming’s politics this year were largely driven by issues exclusive to Wyoming, one of the most surprising developments may have been in the state’s response to national protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by police in Minneapolis earlier this year.
From Cheyenne to Pinedale, marchers took to the streets in solidarity with the national movement for police reform. In Park County, marches in Cody inspired a larger group to get together to improve social justice efforts, while in Casper, many people of color shared their own experiences with racism and law enforcement.
In Riverton, people from the Wind River Indian Reservation walked in solidarity for Floyd. In Laramie, marches continued for weeks in pursuit of justice for Floyd and Robbie Ramirez, a person of color killed by an Albany County sheriff's deputy in 2018.
Changes did happen in Albany County, where Sheriff Dave O'Malley, who faced criticism for hiring the deputy who shot Ramirez, retired. He was succeeded by Aaron Appelhans, the state's first Black sheriff.