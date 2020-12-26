Looking Back: The stories that defined Wyoming politics in 2020

After months of fighting with moderates, the Wyoming Republican Party’s ultraconservative leadership attempted to lock them out at the summer’s convention -- a hybrid, half-remote, half in-person affair that generated criticism from some of the most well-known voices in Wyoming politics. It prompted an intervention from Wyoming's full congressional delegation.

COVID-19 helped to fuel the rhetoric. Throughout the summer and fall, local Republican Party committees began introducing resolutions opposing Gordon and the state's public health orders, while rhetoric about the virus from politicians and the state party itself on social media sought to cast doubt on the validity of mask wearing and other scientifically-accepted methods to slow the virus' spread.

The existing divisions in the party -- particularly on economic and social issues -- would find their way into this summer’s Republican primary.