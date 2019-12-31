Looking back: The strangest Wyoming political stories of the decade

Jesus Christ and the death penalty

Plenty of attempts have been made to repeal Wyoming’s little-used death penalty in the Legislature over the years. And consistently, those efforts have failed.

In 2019, Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, got close. With strong lobbying, powerful in-person testimony and a strategy based on fiscal prudence as well as compassion, Olsen pushed and shoved his version of a death penalty repeal bill right through the House of Representatives and into the Senate, where many believed it would make it across the finish line.

That didn’t come close to happening. In a brief hearing ahead of the vote, members of the Senate — either for personal reasons or a belief in the death penalty as a deterrent to crime — spoke against the bill, making a similar defeat certain.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Then, Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, joined the fray, arguing that the death penalty led to the birth of Christianity and absolution of the sins of mankind and should be upheld.