Looking back: The strangest Wyoming political stories of the decade

Though each are based on similar principles, every state government across the U.S. has something unique about it.
Whether it’s New Hampshire’s unmatched 400-citizen House of Representatives (a number balanced out by its 24-member Senate) or the biennial legislative sessions held by places like Montana, Texas, Nevada and North Dakota, people across the United States have devised dramatically different systems to govern themselves.
Each state’s politics can be just as different, and different states — even if they appear to be a clone of another state on paper — can have significantly different priorities.
In Wyoming, those priorities are often clear cut, encompassing issues like supporting minerals or navigating the state’s obstinate pattern of booms and busts. Other times, different priorities emerge, producing unique moments that could only happen in Wyoming politics.
Here are some of the more unique episodes from the last decade:
Banning climate change education in schools
In 2019, it is no longer a contentious point to argue that man-made climate change is a real thing.
An overwhelming majority of climate scientists say it’s happening. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration says it’s happening, and the United States government has deemed it one of the nation’s most-pressing national security risks. America’s coastal cities — and even fossil fuel producers — now agree it’s happening.
That wasn’t the case even as recently five years ago, however.
In the 2014 Budget Session, Goshen County Rep. Matt Teeters, a Republican, slipped a footnote into the budget that effectively prevented the teaching of climate change in schools, arguing that the knowledge could potentially harm the state’s fossil fuel industry.
The amendment received national attention and caused an uproar in the Legislature, with many arguing it was unethical to attempt to legislate education policy through the budget. Others simply objected to the idea that Wyoming’s schools should not be teaching climate science.
“We don’t burn books in this country. We don’t try to tell people how to think,” House Speaker Kermit Brown said at the time. “Our students need to hear things that are disagreeable. … Education is our friend. Ignorance is our enemy.”
The ban was overturned the following year.
Seize the National Parks?
When the government partially shut down for several weeks in 2018, America’s national parks — particularly those in the West — took on a lot of stress.
Campgrounds were trashed. Facilities were vandalized. Government agencies lamented an already massive deferred maintenance backlog potentially facing a setback of years due to the shutdown.
In Wyoming, those problems can be significant. The state’s $3.5 billion tourism industry leans heavily on the masses drawn to the majesty of the state’s two national parks and the Devils Tower National Monument. And with the federal government as dysfunctional as it is today, many reasoned it was only a matter of time until something similar happened again.
Others, like Sen. Charlie Scott, R-Casper, had no intention of being caught flat-footed when that day came.
In 2019, the affable veteran of Wyoming politics introduced a bill that, in the case of another federal government shutdown, would authorize Wyoming’s governor to temporarily seize the shut-down national parks, maintaining continuity during the height of tourism season and preventing damage to the parks.
However well-intentioned, the bill’s legality was questionable and, despite passing the Senate on a 17-12 vote, Scott’s legislation never received consideration in the House of Representatives.
Jesus Christ and the death penalty
Plenty of attempts have been made to repeal Wyoming’s little-used death penalty in the Legislature over the years. And consistently, those efforts have failed.
In 2019, Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, got close. With strong lobbying, powerful in-person testimony and a strategy based on fiscal prudence as well as compassion, Olsen pushed and shoved his version of a death penalty repeal bill right through the House of Representatives and into the Senate, where many believed it would make it across the finish line.
That didn’t come close to happening. In a brief hearing ahead of the vote, members of the Senate — either for personal reasons or a belief in the death penalty as a deterrent to crime — spoke against the bill, making a similar defeat certain.
Then, Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, joined the fray, arguing that the death penalty led to the birth of Christianity and absolution of the sins of mankind and should be upheld.
“The greatest man who ever lived died via the death penalty for you and me,” she said. “I’m grateful to him for our future hope because of this. Governments were instituted to execute justice. If it wasn’t for Jesus dying via the death penalty, we would all have no hope.”
Hutchings — who had already made national headlines that session for allegedly presenting a lewd allegory about homosexuality in the halls of the Legislature to a number of local junior high students — saw her comment go viral, receiving attention from a number of outlets including comedian John Oliver’s HBO program, “Last Week Tonight.”
'The Doomsday Bill'
What happens when the worst happens?
In 2012, Riverton Republican David Miller pondered that question, introducing legislation to create a "government continuity" task force to study end-of-days scenarios like an economic meltdown or the collapse of the federal government.
Killed narrowly by the House of Representatives on a 30-27 vote, the bill nonetheless got a lot of national attention for, among other things, a recommendation to study whether the state should pursue the purchase of an aircraft carrier in case the U.S. military collapsed.
Rex Rammell, soldiers of fortune and other unique candidates
One of the best things about Wyoming politics is its intimacy.
With fewer residents statewide than 33 American cities, the state’s residents have a greater opportunity to build personal connections with their representatives than anywhere else in the country and — if they have the time and money — can quickly situate themselves in a place where they can influence the conversation.
That small-town-with-long-streets ethic has allowed some interesting political figures to launch themselves into the mainstream over the last few years:
- Environmental Republican Rod Miller received a profile in Gentleman’s Quarterly for his bid against Rep. Liz Cheney last year.
- Rancher Taylor Haynes has advocated for seizing all federal land within Wyoming’s borders and has made television appearances on issues like beef production with conservative pundits like Tomi Lahren.
- Veterinarian Rex Rammell holds similar beliefs to Haynes but has also made headlines for comments like his joke about distributing “Obama hunting tags,” which he later doubled down on.
- Former soldier of fortune Thomas Bleming attempted a Senate run in 2012 before his slim hopes were dashed by revelations he was a Holocaust-denier.
The William Ayers fiasco
In 2010, the controversial Weather Underground-affiliated professor William Ayers — who earlier had ties to then-presidential candidate Barack Obama — was invited to give a talk at the University of Wyoming.
The talk was nearly derailed, however, after hundreds of citizens and politicians protested the president of the former left-wing radical group that once participated in the bombing of a number of government buildings in protest of the Vietnam War.
Though the school pulled the plug on the speech in early 2010, a U.S. district court judge later ruled the speech should go forward — a win for a victory for UW student Meg Lanker, who sued the university over it.
"I was right in my prediction that it would be anticlimactic," Lanker told Denver alt-weekly Westword after the event. "Bill didn't indoctrinate us into becoming Marxists and Communists. There's no hammer-and-sickle flag flying over the university. Campus life has returned to normal — or at least as normal as it can be a couple of days before finals.”
That wouldn’t be the only time this decade the university faced issues with free speech, however…
UW, free speech and fossil fuel interests
In 2010, the University of Wyoming commissioned an art installation from English sculptor Chris Drury, whose bold style of artwork finds inspiration in the environment.
Observing the death of trees in the northern Rockies due to climate change, Drury was inspired to create a work that, like the natural world around it, would eventually erode — a nod to the impact mankind was having on the world.
That didn’t sit well with members of the Wyoming Legislature and lobbyists within the state’s energy sector, however. They saw the work, "Carbon Sink," as a message undermining the state’s bedrock industry that came courtesy of taxpayer dollars.
In what was seen by many as UW caving to commercial pressure, the university censored the artwork and, appropriately enough, destroyed it in a fire, marking what UW Professor Jeffrey Lockwood — who later wrote a book on the subject — described to Wyoming Public Radio as an “explicit and abhorrent act of censorship.”