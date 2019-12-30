Looking back: 2019 was a year of change in Wyoming politics

As a leader, Gordon had a number of big moments as governor in 2019, defined by his administration’s role in working with the Bureau of Reclamation on a massive irrigation tunnel failure in Goshen County and in his response to the bankruptcies seen in the Powder River Basin, which required the mobilization of the entire Department of Workforce Services to try to soften the blow.

The governor has had his critics, however. A veto of a bill to sue Washington state for access to its coal export terminals has been scorned by champions of the cause like Casper Republican Rep. Chuck Gray, while his first budget was criticized for its lack of cuts at a time when revenues are slowing and the cost of government continues to rise.

Whether his methodical approach to the budget — and his efforts to understand the state’s energy decline in future budgets — are heeded by lawmakers in year two of his administration will likely be the greatest indicator of his relationship with the Legislative branch.

Wyoming’s economics turn a corner

If anything in Wyoming experienced a transition in 2019, it was the longstanding bedrock of the state’s economy: energy.