Looking back: Wyoming's biggest political stories of the decade

The last decade has been an interesting time to live in Wyoming.

Once known for a more civil, libertarian strain of politics, Wyoming took a decided turn to the right in the last 10 years, set afire by the influence of Tea Party politics in the late 2000s and a wellspring of activism that has come to dominate the state’s politics in recent years.

The state’s economics began to shift as well, with a 2015 bust downsizing state government and coal’s collapse forcing the state’s leaders to consider a future less reliant on fossil fuels. And in the Legislature, state representatives increasingly faced political risk and hard-to-swallow decisions forced by the state’s shrinking revenue streams.

The 2010s built and destroyed careers as well, seeing the rise of Liz Cheney to the U.S. Congress, John Barrasso’s swift ascent to the top of the Senate and — in the state capital — the implosion of the careers of figures like Cindy Hill and Ed Murray.

The rise of Liz Cheney

The year was 2013 and Liz Cheney — then just the daughter of former Vice President (and onetime U.S. Rep.) Dick Cheney — decided to try to unseat Mike Enzi from his seat in the U.S. Senate.