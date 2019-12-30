Looking back: Wyoming's biggest political stories of the decade

The last decade has been an interesting time to live in Wyoming.
Once known for a more civil, libertarian strain of politics, Wyoming took a decided turn to the right in the last 10 years, set afire by the influence of Tea Party politics in the late 2000s and a wellspring of activism that has come to dominate the state’s politics in recent years.
The state’s economics began to shift as well, with a 2015 bust downsizing state government and coal’s collapse forcing the state’s leaders to consider a future less reliant on fossil fuels. And in the Legislature, state representatives increasingly faced political risk and hard-to-swallow decisions forced by the state’s shrinking revenue streams.
The 2010s built and destroyed careers as well, seeing the rise of Liz Cheney to the U.S. Congress, John Barrasso’s swift ascent to the top of the Senate and — in the state capital — the implosion of the careers of figures like Cindy Hill and Ed Murray.
The rise of Liz Cheney
The year was 2013 and Liz Cheney — then just the daughter of former Vice President (and onetime U.S. Rep.) Dick Cheney — decided to try to unseat Mike Enzi from his seat in the U.S. Senate.
Then living in her adopted state of Virginia, Cheney faced long odds on the east coast against a strong Democratic incumbent in Sen. Mark Warner and, despite the desires of some in the Republican Party for a strong candidate in a battleground state, never seriously considered a bid there. Instead, Cheney looked west toward a safe incumbent in Wyoming, looking past the unflattering polling numbers, a distrust of perceived “outsiders” and a lack of any discernible ideological divide between the two.
“It's difficult to see her make the case to Republican primary voters that (Enzi) should be replaced," GOP strategist and former National Republican Senatorial Committee official Brian Walsh told The Nation at the time.
Needless to say, it didn’t go well.
Cheney’s five-month campaign sputtered out of the gate with an attack on Enzi critiqued by many in the national press as ageist, attracting the scorn of some like Rep. Cynthia Lummis, who called Cheney's candidacy “bad form” and suggested she run for a seat in Virginia.
Cheney also attracted national attention for her opposition to same-sex marriage, which kicked off a yearslong feud with her sister, Mary, who is married to another woman.
The “carpetbagger” narrative was further cemented after the Star-Tribune reported Cheney's application to obtain a Wyoming fishing license contained false information; Cheney later disparaged the editor of the Jackson Hole News & Guide for writing about it.
“Newspapers are dying, and that’s not a bad thing,” she said.
Down but not out, Cheney arrived back on the scene several years later as a candidate for the open congressional seat vacated by Lummis, emerging from the nine-candidate field in the 2016 Republican primary with 39 percent of the vote — roughly 18 points higher than runner-up Leland Christensen.
After an easy victory in the general election, Cheney arrived back in Washington where she immediately hit her stride, quickly ascending to a leadership role in the Republican conference while rapidly gaining national recognition as an outspoken warrior for the House minority.
Her future is now uncertain, with no clear answer on whether Cheney will one day make a bid for House speaker or take another stab at the U.S. Senate. But one thing is clear: more exciting days lie ahead.
John Barrasso, conservative superstar?
Also rising up the ranks in Washington was Sen. John Barrasso, who was appointed to his post in 2007 after the death of Sen. Craig Thomas.
Recognized nationally early on for his skepticism on climate change and his fierce advocacy for western-specific issues, Barrasso came into his own in the last several years, taking over leadership of the powerful Committee on Environment and Public Works and taking a seat among Senate leadership this past winter as Republican Conference Chair — the third-most powerful position in the party.
He has also cemented a strong connection with the Oval Office as well. He was the only member of Congress present for the re-initiation of peace talks with the Afghan government this fall.
The Cindy Hill debacle
In 2010, former principal and onetime state GOP chairwoman Cynthia Jo Hill was elected to the state education system’s highest post.
Several years later, Gov. Matt Mead would sign legislation stripping her of her power and replacing her with an appointed education director, bringing a close to one of the strangest — and most intensely fought — power struggles in recent Wyoming history.
Hill had quickly garnered controversy in her brief time in office, finding herself in the crosshairs of the Legislature for her failure to perform critical duties of her office. A scathing report on her performance in 2012 found that her division had failed to follow state law in its delivery of education and had, in some cases, even violated federal education accountability requirements.
Further documents revealed the development of a toxic culture under Hill’s leadership as well, with allegations the department may have illegally used federal funds, improperly used the state aircraft and bullied state employees, in some cases driving them out.
Hill was later reinstated after a Supreme Court ruling but instead of running for a second term decided to challenge Mead in a failed bid for the governorship in 2014. That wasn’t her last appearance in politics, however, popping up in the spotlight several times over the last several years — most notably for a 2016 defamation lawsuit against Republican Congressional candidate Tim Stubson. (That case was later dismissed.)
The Ed Murray scandal
Looking at an open seat in 2018, Secretary of State Ed Murray seemed like a lock to contend for the governorship.
You have free articles remaining.
Murray had spent a successful four years in Cheyenne, the fruits of a contentious three-way primary win four years earlier. As winter approached, Murray — and fellow executive brancher Mark Gordon — seemed like the two men to beat.
Then, in mid-December, a decadesold sexual assault allegation made its way into the press. One month later, Murray was again accused of sexual assault by another woman — who was 18 at the time — and Murray’s political career was over.
Murray resigned from his position as secretary of state that February and, up until a recent arrest for drunk driving, has remained out of the public eye ever since.
Legislative failures: Medicaid expansion, nondiscrimination and more
Plenty could be said for what was accomplished in Cheyenne over the past decade — recent successes include an improved public records law and criminal justice reform — but for many, the memories of what the Legislature failed to accomplish persist.
Despite being supported by Mead, Medicaid expansion failed to pass the Legislature in 2015 and, in the years since, has repeatedly been defeated. Similarly, numerous pushes for a nondiscrimination bill (heavily supported by industry in the state) and legislation to repeal the state’s death penalty have come and gone nearly every other year.
Charting a new path forward
The last decade in Wyoming marked the beginning of a fundamental shift in the state’s way of life. Long accustomed to booms and busts, Wyoming experienced some of the worst times in its history over the past 10 years, undergoing an unprecedented slashing of funds and reckoning with a future beyond fossil fuels.
Wyoming — long known for revenue volatility — began to see its good times offer diminishing returns. And as coal companies declared bankruptcy and oil prices declined, the state’s leaders found themselves questioning where the state should go next, questioning whether they should cut spending further, raise taxes or, as many have supported, consider litigation against states seeking to thwart the state’s coal-fired economy.
Under the Gordon administration, economists have been working to establish formulas to discern the future of the state's economy beyond existing forecasts, and in the Legislature some are begrudgingly advocating the need to diversify the state's revenue streams. In some cases, lawmakers are even considering changes to the state’s extremely friendly tax structure.
While few new taxes have passed, concepts like a corporate income tax, a lodging tax and an optional municipal tax have begun to gain traction with members of the Legislature in recent years, though the topic still presents a political boondoggle for Republican lawmakers and constituencies often opposed to any type of taxation.
Suing the auditor
Lawsuits are as American as apple pie and, in Wyoming, as common as sagebrush. And while many have been filed against prominent figures in state politics in recent years, few have had as profound an effect on policy as those levied against the state auditor's office this decade by the Equality State Taxpayer’s Association and the transparency group OpenTheBooks, which spent several years fighting the office for vendor information maintained by the state.
Beginning in 2015, OpenTheBooks began pushing then-Auditor Cynthia Cloud for the release of detailed state expenditures and, after receiving only a handful of the records they requested, filed a lawsuit against the state demanding their full release.
The organization was stonewalled throughout Cloud’s administration until 2019, when Gov. Mark Gordon — and new auditor Kristi Racines — authorized the release of all the information they’d requested, accompanying their release with a new state spending website and a working group specifically tailored to improving the state’s financial transparency.
The effort arguably contributed to a broader dialogue around the state’s public records law as well, coming almost at the same time as an overarching set of reforms to the state’s public records statutes.
Wyoming Democrats come apart and rebuild
The 2016 election was a tough one for Wyoming’s Democrats.
Suffering resounding defeats in races across the state, the Wyoming Democratic Party spent the following winter in conflict. Once a minority player in state politics, the Democrats’ influence in Wyoming was waning, its organization poor and its enthusiasm in the dumps.
An uprising from the left wing of the party the following year led to the ousting of Hillary Clinton-supporting members of the organization from their leadership posts in favor of more progressive members of the party. In the following months, the party set to work rebuilding and healing.
A minority in 2017, Wyoming’s Democrats managed to mount a handful of successful campaigns against Republicans across the state in 2018 and, throughout the final year of the decade, the party has substantially improved its fundraising operations and candidate recruitment efforts, while tailoring its political strategy to target Republican incumbents in the 2020 general election.
Across the state, several Democrats have already announced their candidacies for 2020 and, according to party officials, even more are expected to announce later this winter.
The rise of the right
Some tie it to gerrymandering in the early parts of the decade. Some say it’s the Trump effect. Whatever the cause, the Wyoming Republican Party ended the 2010s in a much different place than where it began.
In the 2016 and 2018 elections, the Legislature saw the ouster of a number of moderate Republicans in its ranks in favor of a new breed of conservatives, while the Senate — once the staid and steady counter to the rowdier House of Representatives — grew increasingly more conservative.
Meanwhile, the party apparatus at the state level took its own turn to the right this decade. At the decade’s close, the party remained wrapped in conflict between state party leadership and a number of prominent county chairs who currently find themselves fighting for what they feel is the soul of the Republican Party.
The state party took on the posture of a pseudo lobby organization in the 2019 legislative session, pushing pet legislation and threatening lawmakers who did not comply. Meanwhile, in its meetings the party faced accusations of censorship and corruption from a number of county chairs around the state. Those conflicts are expected to remain unresolved in the days leading up to the state GOP’s next meeting in January, just ahead of the 2020 legislative session.